Hello from the Philippines to the World: Mondelez Philippines offers a global career while staying locally

The world has changed so much in the past year that it’s hard to imagine what aspect of life hasn’t been altered. One thing that we know has changed is the way we work. We have seen the proof: Working from home, works. Furthermore, if you can work from home for your company in Manila or anywhere else in the Philippines, then you can certainly work from your home for a company that’s based outside the country. BPOs have been proving this for years, and now more companies, like Mondelez Philippines are offering regional and global roles which you can perform right from your home.

Mondelez Philippines is a snacks company with 58 years of heritage in the country. It’s the maker of snacks you grew up with: Tang, Eden cheese, Cheez Whiz, Oreo, Toblerone, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Tiger and Halls. It’s a global company with local presence, employing 450 people in its Sucat, Parañaque plant and 155 people in its Quezon City business process unit. At Mondelez Philippines, colleagues can experience the best of both worlds – working locally while performing regional or even global roles.

“Snacking is an important and growing consumer behavior. Growth in snacking categories is set to outpace the broader food industry. To keep up with this snacking growth, we’re investing in our people’s capabilities and shifting our ways of working to lead with an agile mindset,” shares Aileen Aumentado, People Lead for Mondelez Philippines. “To do this we’re experimenting with new ideas and enabling a digital and flexible workplace to increase collaboration and efficiency. This means being able to work wherever you are, performing in-demand roles for the country, or even reporting to teams in other parts of the world. To date 49% of our Philippines workforce perform regional and even global roles.”

“One of our values is to Grow Every Day by facing courageous challenges,” adds Aumentado. “We strive to make sure colleagues are given the support they need to be at their best, and the scope for a personal initiative they need to shape their own success.” To prepare yourself for a wider role or job, Aumentado offers the following tips to develop a global mindset:

Make it possible – We believe that when you do more and learn more, you grow more. Make it happen – Reach higher so you can achieve more. Make it your best – Step up, and jump in. Participate and get involved. Make it ambitious – Embrace challenges. Step outside the comfortable Make it an opportunity – Drive your own future, accelerate your career.

Jed Labay is an employee of the company’s Finance function who handles a regional role. He shares, “Having a regional role definitely exposes you to a much bigger world outside your home market. You get to see different ways of working and learn best practices. More importantly, you get to meet and work with people from different cultures and backgrounds, which makes it a more rewarding experience. All of these while still staying in your home market and close to your family.”

To support the development of a global mindset among its people, Mondelez Philippines has year-round initiatives. “Annually we have “Growing Here Weeks” which is both a global and local program, with lots of dedicated virtual and face-to-face training from our leaders, as well as a bit of “outside-in” perspectives from other companies and experts. This helps us to develop both on a personal level to on-the-job skills enhancement. Our internal Mondelēz International University (MIU) offers virtual training for varied topics that you can do on your own time and schedule. This is perfect to plug into those areas where you need a boost, or to further your development in other areas and grow your skills. We also provide specific Functional skills training and support colleagues who need internal or external mentorship,” Aumentado explains.

At Mondelez Philippines, the goal is to get wider and more fulfilling roles. But the journey is marked by exciting challenges to grow every day and face courageous challenges. Are you up for the experience?