MOR Entertainment, MYX Radio, & TeleRadyo Now Available On The ABS-CBN Radio Service App

Filipinos online can get the best of music, entertainment, news, and information anytime and anywhere via the ABS-CBN Radio Service App that now streams MOR Entertainment and MYX Radio alongside the TeleRadyo live stream.

MOR Entertainment has a variety of digital offerings such as talk shows, music shows, and podcasts with former MOR radio DJs from all over the Philippines: Chico, Chinaheart, Kisses, Onse, and Popoy from Manila; Ateng Jeri B, Erick D, Bong Bastic, and Tito Son from Luzon; Daddy Sarge, Jacky G, Macky Kho, and Master James Spider from Visayas; and Betina Briones, David Bang, Kokoy, and Mary Jay from Mindanao.

MYX Radio, meanwhile, caters to the Gen Z and millennial audiences and aims to transcend cultural boundaries with new music from all over the world. Over 80 percent of the radio station is programmed with music created, featured, or produced by artists of Filipino descent.

The ABS-CBN Radio Service App has been the go-to app for Kapamilyas who want to stay updated on the most important news on the nation and the world by listening to different ABS-CBN News content, including episodes of “TV Patrol,” TeleRadyo’s “TeleRadyo Balita,” and the ABS-CBN News Channel’s (ANC) “Dateline Philippines.”

They can also listen to podcasts such as ANC’s “After the Fact” with Christian Esguerra and “Post-Game: The ABS-CBN sports podcast.”

The ABS-CBN Radio Service App can be downloaded for free in all Android and Apple devices via Google play store and Apple app store.