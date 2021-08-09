More than one-third of employees are unproductive up to 10 hours a week

MindNation survey reveals that 35% of employees are not productive at work for an average of two hours everyday. The cost to business: PHP700,000 per 100 employees annually.

35% of employees surveyed said they are unproductive for an average of two hours during their shift everyday.

13% of workers file for sick leaves due to mental health concerns.

23% of those workers said they are thinking of quitting their jobs due to stress, anxiety, and depression.

47% of respondents report feeling overworked.

46% of respondents named financial pressures as one of their top sources of mental health challenges.

Have you checked-in on your team recently?

Many employees are feeling stressed and drained, an extensive study from Asia’s pioneer mental health and well-being company MindNation reports. MindNation surveyed more than 6,000 full-time employees in the Philippines from September, 2020 to April, 2021 regarding their well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 survey revealed that presenteeism — the phenomenon where employees show up for work but don’t perform at full capacity — affects more than one-third of employees. This translates to productivity loss of an average of 10 hours a week.

“Mental health support in the workplace has already been an area of concern before the pandemic but with the COVID-19 crisis, the emotional challenges employees are confronting have spiked,” said Kana Takahashi, Chief Executive Officer of MindNation.

“Employees must deal with new working conditions — having to balance work responsibilities with home duties, isolation, and managing fears about the pandemic, financial insecurity.”

To address productivity issues and talent loss, business leaders must ensure that they are able to take care of their employees’ well-being. This can be done by creating a culture that recognizes and supports mental health.

Top leaders and advocates to tackle mental health crisis through “Leadership During Crisis: Mental Health During COVID-19” On May 28, 2021 (9:00 AM GMT+8), MindNation is hosting a virtual roundtable that brings together experts and industry leaders to discuss how the pandemic has affected mental health and well-being in the workplace.

Opening the event is Vice President Leni Robredo, a supporter of the mental health movement. MindNation Chief Marketing Officer Cat Triviño will moderate the event. Roundtable CEOs will include Mark Lyndsell, CEO for the Global English Region of Transcom; Merlee Jayme, Global President of Dentsu McGarryBowen; and Kevin Williams, Country General Head of RingCentral. The roundtable event culminates the Mental Health Awareness month celebration. To register, visit http://bit.ly/mindnation-boardroom.

Leadership During Crisis: Tackling Mental Health During COVID-19 is in partnership with Transcom, Avon, Ipsos, and RingCentral.

MindNation is a mental health and well-being company operating in Asia and the Middle East, to create happier, healthier, and more productive individuals. MindNation has made its holistic mental health program available to Filipinos online.