Moscow’s Dream Island Theme Park Officially Opens “Hotel Transylvania” Attraction

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the final chapter of the $1.3 billion film franchise from Sony Pictures Animation, Dream Island Theme Park, Europe’s largest indoor theme park located in Moscow, announced April 15 that it has officially opened the much-anticipated attraction “Hotel Transylvania.”

Dracula has opened up his lavish resort to the human world and will allow visitors to tour and meet its unusual guests. Visitors will begin their journey by walking across a bridge over a foggy moat to enter the hotel’s lobby. There, they will meet Dracula, who will guide them through more than 10 locations.

“The attraction will be a worthy addition to our park. The work on the Hotel Transylvania theme area took more than 3 years, as we wanted to build a unique space for Russia, combining the latest technical and creative solutions to create a comedic horror experience suitable for the whole family,” said Ivan Scholl, technical director of Dream Island Theme Park. “We partnered with Sony Pictures in order to achieve an authentic experience that will be the first attraction of this level in Russia, in one of the world’s leading theme parks.”

“In line with our growing Location Based Entertainment strategy, Dream Island Theme Park has done a fantastic job bringing this beloved brand to life and giving audiences the unique opportunity to transport themselves into the thrilling world of Hotel Transylvania,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In addition to the Hotel Transylvania ride, guests will also find a “Tavern of Fear” snack bar, a “Vampire’s Bite” burger cafe and “Transylvania Treasures,” a gift store filled with Hotel Transylvania themed souvenirs and memorabilia.

The new theme area is included in the price of the Dream Island Theme Park entrance ticket. Fast pass tickets are also available for the Hotel Transylvania attraction, specifically.