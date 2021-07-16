Mountain Dew Ice and James Reid Make Three Viral Videos “Mas Cool” in this latest campaign

Since last year, many of us might have spent more hours mindlessly scrolling on social media than ever before. Most of us even jumped on the TikTok bandwagon just to do something different and something cool.

While we still enjoy fresh and entertaining content now and then, some have already become repetitive and boring. That’s why Mountain Dew Ice – one of the freshest lemon-lime drinks in the country – decided to give the usual content we see online a surprising and refreshing twist.

Dew Ice launches its new campaign “Mas Cool ‘Pag May Dew Ice” through a series of online videos that ‘remixes’ three popular online content and make the situation instantly cooler when Dew Ice (and its top ambassador James Reid) hijacks the scene.

First of the series is a callback to the viral video where a student was caught by his professor playing a game during an online class. The second video pays homage to the cliché (yet kilig) moments from our favorite K-dramas (keep an eye out for James Reid’s new look!). And lastly, the third video features the ultra-viral “me and my jowa” challenge that garnered over 56 million views on TikTok as of this writing.

Give this refreshing campaign a taste and maybe you’ll realize too, that everything is really Mas Cool ‘Pag May Ice – Mountain Dew Ice!