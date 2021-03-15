Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines Season 7 is ready to bring LEGENDARY matches starting this March 19

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines, in partnership with its presenting sponsor Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and official sponsors oppo, Head & Shoulders, and J&T Express Philippines invites you to witness LEGENDARY as they begin the main group stage of MPL PH Season 7.

Set to begin this March 19, the MPH PH Season 7 main group stage will finally see the 10 qualified teams battle for supremacy and become the Philippines best MLBB Esports team.

The MPL PH Season 7 Groupstage competitors will be composed of 10 teams, 8 seeded teams from the previous season and 2 Main qualifier winners. These 10 teams will then be divided into 2 groups of 5 teams each. The teams will then compete in round robin format, with each game win to help them earn points to qualify for the playoffs. Hailing from Group A would be defending champion Bren Esports, Aura PH, Onic PH, Cignal Ultra and Work Auster Force. Group B on the other hand will be composed of team Omega Esports, Execration, Blacklist International, Nexplay Solid and Laus Auto Group Playbook Esports.

MATCHES TO LOOK FORWARD TO FOR WEEK 1

Day 1 – Omega Esports vs Execration | March 19, 2021, 4:00 PM PHT

Opening the first week of MPL PH Season 7 is a clash between Omega Esports and team Execration. A rematch from their Season 6 Playoffs Semi Finals match, this matchup will be Execration’s first chance at revenge after Omega Esports defeated them 3-1 in their Best of 5 series. Things might be different this time for Execration though as the presence of their new players Renzio, Kerala and Kielvj will hope to mix things up against Smart Omega. Can Execration finally overcome the barrier that is Smart Omega, or will Smart Omega prevent them from scoring a match win on opening day?

Day 2 – Onic PH vs Bren Esports | March 20, 2021, 6:00PM PHT

Bren Esports is one of the teams to beat in this season of MPL PH but perhaps there is no other team that wants to beat them more than Onic PH. Despite having a good group stage run in Season 6, Onic PH struggled against Bren Esports with Bren winning their every engagement very convincingly. Onic PH’s streak against Bren Esports continued up until the Season 6 playoffs with Bren Esports sweeping Onic PH 3-0 during the semi-finals. Things might change this time though as Onic PH enters MPL PH Season 7 with, bringing in Kairi. Markyyyy and Hate, the hard-hitting Assassin, take on Bren Esports’ famous Tzy duo. Can Onic PH finally score their first match win, or will Bren Esports defend their win streak?

Day 3 – Bren Esports vs Nexplay Solid | March 21, 2021, 6:00PM PHT

An all-star battle between the country’s most popular MLBB pro players, team Nexplay Solid will be one of the first teams to take on the defending champion Bren Esports. After undergoing changes both in lineup and playstyle, with Lancy, Jeymz and Exort replacing Chester, MB and Jimnest, Nexplay Solid’s match against Bren Esports will truly test their newfound strength, same as how Bren Esports will continue to exploit their new learnings from the international stage. Will Nexplay Solid win big or will Bren Epro still be dominant?

LEGENDARY TEAM UP WITH WWF

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines make history as they partner for the first time in an effort to raise awareness on wildlife conservation through advocacy-driven Season 7 tournaments of MPL-PH which run from January to June 2021. With partnerships and collaborations such as this, online games are proven to be not for entertainment only, as gamers are undeniably becoming global agents of change—including the 10 teams vying for this season’s coveted championship.

RETURN OF THE MYTHICAL RAFFLE!

MPL PH Season 7 will not only see the teams win but fans as well as the Mythical Raffle makes its return. Fans will be able to participate in the Mythical Raffle not only to show support for their favorite team but also to win exciting prizes. Entry to the Mythical Raffle will be available each game week, from group stage to playoffs for a total of 10 weeks. More information about the Mythical Raffle draw will be available soon at https://ph-mpl.com/mrd

MPL PH SEASON 7 FULL SCHEDULE – WHEN TO WATCH AND WHERE TO WATCH

MPL PH Season 7 will start its main group stage this March 19, 2021 and will run up until May 30, 2021. There will be a total of 3 game days every week during the main group stage: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The top 8 teams from the group stage will then advance to the playoffs stage happening on June 9 to June 13, 2021 with the winner to ultimately be crowned the MPL PH Season 7 champion.

Fans can watch and follow all the MPL PH Season 7 action right at home through the following links:

Other exclusive promotions will also be available to fans and viewers so be sure to follow and subscribe to the official Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Mobile Legends Esports pages to find out more.