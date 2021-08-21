MR.D.I.Y. gives its consumers a safer shopping environment

MR. D.I.Y. Philippines obtains the Safety Seal certification to provide additional confidence to its consumers and store personnel, ensuring a safe shopping and working environment inside MR. D.I.Y. stores.

Safety Seal certification is a joint undertaking of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under the memorandum Circular No. 21-01 which aims to assure the consumers and the general public of compliance with the minimum public health standards set by these government agencies. Furthermore, it encourages adoption of the Staysafe.ph digital contact tracing application to amplify the contact tracing initiative of the government to effectively contain the spread of COVID 19 and revive the economy.

The leading home and life improvement retailer aims to get the Safety Seal in all its stores. To date, the retailer has 61 out of 169 stores certified with the Safety Seal while the rest of the stores are in the application stage of securing this with DTI.

To see the updated list of stores with Safety Seal, visit MR.D.I.Y.’s official Facebook page @mrdiyPH and corporate website at www.mrdiy.com/ph.