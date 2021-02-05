MR. D.I.Y. Philippines celebrates 100th store milestone with a purpose

MR. D.I.Y., one of the largest home improvement retailers in Asia opened its 100th store in the Philippines at SM Hypermarket Novaliches, Quezon City. The celebration kicked-off with the store blessing and ribbon cutting attended by MR. D.I.Y. Philippines and SM Hypermarket executives.

Trailblazer in Philippine Retail Industry

In just a matter of two (2) years from the time MR. D.I.Y. opened its first store in the country, this retailer has managed to grow and expand to 100 stores nationwide. This, despite the current challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Celebrating with a Purpose

As the country tries to rise above the economic, health and safety challenges brought about by the pandemic, MR. D.I.Y. celebrated its milestone – 100 stores in the Philippines, with a purpose. The brand extended its celebration not only within the organization but more so with its valued customers and the community.

The month-long celebration started with a consumer promotion: Spend & Win iPhone 12 Pro contest. Three winners of the brand-new iPhone 12 Pro (128 GB) and 10 consolation winners of MR.D.I.Y. cash vouchers were announced last January 14, 2021. The promotion was done to express MR. D.I.Y.’s gratitude to all its loyal customers.

A virtual press launch was held last January 29. In the keynote presentation, Ms. Roselle Marisol Andaya, MR. D.I.Y. Philippines Chief Operating Officer (COO) said that “from the time we opened our first store barely two and half years ago, we have achieved countless milestones, all of which we are very proud of. From opening stores in various locations to providing thousands of jobs, from offering Filipino families practical and essential products to caring for the environment, we have pushed ourselves to go beyond our limits. And today is a celebration of this.”

During the live streaming event last January 30, Ms. Roselle emphasized the main reason for the celebration. She expressed her gratitude as she shared these words “Thank you to our valued customers. You have been our inspiration and reason to continue to strive to become the largest life and home improvement store here in the country as well as in Asia. We have achieved so much because we have all of you with us. If not for all of you, we would not be here.”

Giving Back to the Community

In partnership with ABS-CBN Foundation Inc. Bantay Kalikasan for the benefit of La Mesa Watershed and Ecopark, MR. D.I.Y. launched The Good Bag campaign, a sustainability program for the environment, where reusable eco-bags were sold in all of its stores and the sales proceeds amounting to Php375,074.00 was turned over to the foundation last January 8, 2021. Additionally, the company adopted 100 trees planted in the La Mesa Watershed.

Prior to this, the company gifted frontliners such as teachers, nurses and security officers with MR. D.I.Y. packages to help them and their families celebrate the holidays. These brave and selfless frontliners also inspired the Christmas web film launched last December.

All these initiatives including the virtual store tour of the 100th store was encapsulated in the live streaming celebration last January 30 and ended with an exciting online raffle for all the online viewers.

Visit MR.D.I.Y. official Facebook at @mrdiyPH to watch the recorded live streaming and corporate website at www.mrdiy.com/ph for more upcoming celebrations and promotions.