MR. D.I.Y. The Good Bag Continues

MR.D.I.Y. relaunches its CSR campaign dubbed as The Good Bag which aims to support a community of mothers sewing tote bags to support their families.

MR.D.I.Y.’s inaugural launch of The Good Bag back in 2020 focused on conservation of the environment. This year, the home and lifestyle improvement retailer, brings its advocacy closer to the customers by providing support to the community of mothers.

Roselle Marisol Andaya, Chief Operating Officer of MR.D.I.Y. Philippines said in the media launch last May 15 in Alagang Kapatid program on OnePH Cignal TV that “to serve the community is important to MR.D.I.Y. which can be seen through the product choices that we offer which are essential. But we further extend our responsibility not only to our customers, but more so to the community through our CSR programs.” She further explained that at this time of pandemic where a lot of working moms were displaced, especially sewers, MR.D.I.Y.’s The Good Bag will donate a portion of its sales proceeds to Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc. to support the community of sewers-moms to have sustaining income.

The Good Bag reusable eco bags are available in all MR.D.I.Y. stores nationwide. Choose to do good deeds both for the environment and the community by using reusable eco bags! The campaign will run until 10th of October this year. Together we can rise above the pandemic challenges by supporting this cause.

