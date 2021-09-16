MSI reaches more gamers, business professionals, and content creators across the region

MSI, a world leader in producing high-performance and innovative laptops, re-opens its stores in SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall, as ‘NCR Plus’ remains under MECQ and various vaccination programs are being aggressively taken. Moreover, MSI officially opens its third store in the Philippines to easily reach its customers across the Mindanao region. The store is situated at Level 4, Cyberzone, SM City MindPro, Zamboanga.

“MSI is delighted to bring new and exciting experiences to gamers and professionals across Mindanao. This is a significant step for us as we saw the demand in the region, the perfect time to expand our local footprint. We want to bring innovation closer to them, as we recognize the importance of accessibility to create a more inclusive society,” according to Rhyan Sy, MSI Philippines’ Product Manager.

The re-launch and opening of stores convoys with the brand’s new modules and logo change to give a refreshing look and feel, in line with MSI’s “Tech Meets Aesthetic” belief. The new design showcases a brighter and more compelling, yet minimalistic atmosphere, bringing in a positive outlook for the brand for the rest of the year. The store is divided into two parts, Tech Meets Aesthetic for business and productivity, and True Gaming for gaming products.

MSI Metro Manila stores are open daily from 10:00am to 8:00pm. MSI assures its customers that their front-liners are regularly tested and are equipped with face shields, face masks, and sanitary alcohols. Its stores are also regularly sanitized to prevent the spread of the virus, and QR codes are also provided for contact tracing. Safety protocols are strictly enforced and observed in the MSI stores for the safety of the public.

MSI BACK TO SCHOOL PROMO

MSI, a world leader in producing high-performance and innovative laptops, is ready with its back-to-school promo until September 30, 2021.

This promo features MSI’s GF Series, Katana GF Series, Modern 14, SummitE15, and Stealth 15M, which are all perfect for the hustle and bustle of school. Purchase any of these laptops during the promo period and get freebies that can amount up to PHP 11,000. These freebies include gaming headsets, backpacks, neck pillows, wireless mice, external hard disk drives, and many more!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab these amazing laptops with various freebies while you still can!

The MSI 2021 Back to School Promo runs for a limited time only.