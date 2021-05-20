MSI Unveils New Gaming and Creator Laptop Lineup

MSI, a leading manufacturer of business, design and gaming technology, is proud to announce its new lineup of laptops powered by the latest Intel® 11th Gen H series processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU. Having expanded to creators’ terrain in recent years, MSI has perked up to materialize the concept where design is the bond between dreaming it and doing it through “Tech Meets Aesthetic”. The new laptops continue MSI’s trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer and creator spirits.

With a 30% performance upgrade over previous models, the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E, heighten increased enhancements. For the gaming lineup, MSI-exclusive features like “Discrete Graphics Mode” improve graphics performance, while MSI Center allows users to overclock the GPU with ease.

MSI’s new Creator series includes enhanced features like True Pixel QHD+ and Mini LED displays. MSI has also updated their well-loved gaming series, including GE Raider, GP Leopard and GS Stealth laptops. The new Pulse GL, Sword, and Katana GF visual images, designed by international graphic artists, round out the lineup.

Tech Meets Aesthetic: Next-level Design for the Content Creation Series

Creator Z16, Creator M16

The new Creator Z16 boasts a 16:10 display with thin bezels inspired by the Golden Ratio for better viewing angles and increased productivity. A slim CNC-milled aluminum chassis in Lunar Grey adds understated style, while the True Pixel display up to QHD+ resolution with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut supports the needs of designers and creators alike. The world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged fan blade design and MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology ensure optimal thermal dissipation for the best possible experience when running heavy architectural applications.

The Creator M16 features QHD+ True Pixel displays and well-rounded options for a more casual creator who wants a more lightweight version of the Creator Z16’s robust offerings.

Creator 17

The newly redesigned Creator 17 laptop offers vibrant Mini LED display, powered by AUO AmLED technology, with 1,000 nits of brightness for a higher color range, all in a black, aluminum chassis with a sandblasted texture.

Ultimate Powerhouse – GE76/66 Raider

MSI’s new lineup of gaming laptops begins with upgrades to the powerful GE Raider series of laptops. The GE76 and GE66 Raider series retain the sci-fi mystic light bar, but benefit from Wi-Fi 6E and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU with full TGP up to 165W for extreme gaming performance. It displays up to 360Hz or QHD 240Hz increase gaming speed while MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology keeps the system running smoothly.

Born for Performance – GP76/66 Leopard

For those who need powerful performance for work and play, or even engineering, the GP Leopard series is also receiving NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU and the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processors.

Sleek & Sophisticated – GS76/66 Stealth

The award-winning Stealth series is back, bringing lightweight gaming power for those on the move. Beyond the GPU and CPU updates, the GS76 Stealth now has a silver hinge design, improved battery capacity, and a new panel with up to QHD 240 Hz for better visual performance. Dynaudio speakers enhance the music listening experience. The GS Stealth series is the ideal portable gaming and working partner.

Pulsating Power– Pulse GL76/66

With new image designed by Maarten Verhoeven, 2018 ZBrush World Competition Champion, MSI is unveiling its new GL66 and GL76 Pulse laptops. Verhoeven specifically designed the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility. The laptops use NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures. An independent number pad rounds out the user experience.

Sharpen Your Game – Sword 17/15, Katana GF76/66

Inspired by the swift power of the Sword and Katana, the image of the brand-new Sword and Katana GF series is designed by famed Japanese illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano, noted for his work in the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” video game series. The MSI Sword 17, Sword 15, Katana GF76 and GF66 are set to inspire users. Powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU and featuring independent number pads, even on the smaller 15-inch variant, the Sword and Katana GF laptops are more than just entry-level gaming configurations; they are your first partner for long-lasting battles in the virtual world.

With a renewed focus on the creative and business markets, MSI’s new lineup of laptops reflects the brand’s dedication to artistry in all forms. MSI is not only putting performance onto the table, they are displaying new design to watch over people’s needs. Whether it’s nights spent gaming, days in the office, or creative work from anywhere, MSI is truly ambitious to expand their territory to enhance everyone’s every day with better experience.