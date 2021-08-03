MSMEs come together for the World Vision and ComCo SEA Cause Marketing for Good initiative

As part of their initiative to support MSMEs, global development and advocacy organization World Vision and regional integrated communications agency ComCo Southeast Asia held the Cause Marketing for Good Virtual Conference to give MSMEs the chance to do good for themselves and for others. Different experts from renowned brands and agencies around the country joined the event and shared information, experiences and learnings about cause-related marketing or CRM to help equip MSMEs on how to champion social issues through their marketing efforts.

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 struck and people all around the world are still trying to cope. Millions were left jobless as businesses closed down in the middle of the pandemic. In the Philippines, micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs were hit especially hard as they try to keep their businesses afloat while facing huge hurdles brought about by economic downturn, quarantine regulations, and the pandemic itself. But even when faced with these challenges, MSMEs from around the country have come together to find ways to give back to vulnerable communities.

“We at World Vision together with ComCo Southeast Asia and our esteemed speakers are honored to present this online conference in hopes that it will inspire MSMEs to start or to strengthen their own cause marketing initiatives,” shared World Vision National Director Rommel Fuerte. “Likewise, we thank all our corporate partners throughout the years for working with us in various initiatives that promote children’s wellbeing. As we lift each other this time of pandemic and look after vulnerable families, communities and all children, may God sustain us and be our ultimate source of strength, wisdom and peace.”

The online conference included sessions on defining CRM and developing and implementing a CRM campaign by Angela Totanes, marketing manager of Robinsons Supermarket; CRM’s impact on brand image, sales and consumer behavior by David Viray, head of branding and creatives at AirAsia; the results of their study “Cause Marketing & Driving Digital Uplift” by Miko David, president and co-founder of David and Golyat; and how to use e-commerce to forward your cause by Yshana Wong, Lazada Philippines’ strategic partnerships senior associate. There was also a panel on how to create effective CRM campaigns featuring experts and practitioners of the field such as Ferdinand Bondoy, regional integration and chief executive director, partner and co-founder of ComCo Southeast Asia for public relations and Third Domingo, founder and CEO of IdeasXMachina for creatives.

“Doing cause oriented projects is not a nice to have anymore. It is a must, especially at these challenging times. It is each one’s responsibility to help rebuild the society, as business will only flourish if the economy is in place,” shared Ferdinand Bondoy. “Now more than ever, cause-related marketing is becoming an important tool because it not only lets businesses nurture deeper relationships with their consumers, but it also allows them to bring more attention to social causes, doing some good in the process. It’s a good time for businesses to start integrating social causes into their plans and help make a significant change to our country and our world when it’s needed the most.”

Mr. Bondoy also announced the upcoming Igniting Social Good Project – a competition for MSMEs that joined the virtual conference, where participants will create an original cause marketing campaign that supports people and communities that have been affected by the pandemic. The chosen enterprise will win ComCo Southeast Asia’s ignite package – an integrated communications services package for MSMEs for the chance to make their winning cause marketing campaign come to life.

“We are excited to see so many companies interested in cause marketing and promoting social causes. As part of our advocacy for MSMEs, we created this competition in partnership with World Vision to support those enterprises who want to do good and be a driving force for social change,” added Mr. Bondoy.

World Vision and ComCo Southeast Asia’s Cause Marketing for Good campaign aims to support and teach MSMEs how to make their businesses relevant through effective and sustainable cause-related marketing campaigns that can rally support from the public.

To know more about World Vision and ComCo Southeast Asia’s partnership, visit www.worldvision.org.ph or follow World Vision’s official social media pages /worldvisionph on Facebook, @worldvisionphl on Instagram, and @worldvisionph on Twitter. For more information on World Vision Philippines and its other initiatives, call the World Vision hotline number at 8372-77-77 or Ms. Wichelle Cruz, Private Sector Partnerships Manager, at 0917-511-6640.