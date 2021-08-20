Multi-Device Gadgets From Logitech That Are Perfect For On-The-Go Professionals

In order to become truly productive when working from home, it is important to accelerate your lifestyle, and adjust to meet the evolving needs of this new work setup. A combination of creativity, ingenuity and adaptability is essential here, partnered with the right productivity-boosting tools. These tools should give you the freedom to work any time, from anywhere, and on any device with ease. They must also provide both the comfort and functionality you require to get things done.

Do your best work anywhere with Logitech

With high-quality products from Logitech, on-the-go professionals and remote employees are better equipped to do their best work. A must-buy from the brand is the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard, paired with the M350 Pebble Wireless Mouse.



With its modern minimalist design, the Logitech M350 Pebble Wireless Mouse easily fits into your curated lifestyle, and looks great on any work desk. This mouse is also slim enough to fit into your bag or pocket when you need to change work locations in a flash.

The M350 Pebble Wireless Mouse connects to your computer, laptop or tablet via Bluetooth, giving you lag-free, wireless freedom up to a 10m range. SilentTouch technology makes this mouse extremely silent to use, which is ideal when you are working in a public space or at home while your loved ones rest. Available in 3 gorgeous colors – off-white, graphite, and rose – this mouse can match perfectly with your other work accessories.





Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard perfectly complements the M350 Pebble Wireless Mouse, also providing any work space with a modern minimalist feel. An ideal companion for everyday multitasking, you can work on your phone, tablet or computer with this keyboard, which also connects via Bluetooth. Dedicated keys allow you to switch between three connected devices with just a tap, allowing you to type, switch, and continue typing with hardly any effort.

To match your work-from-home setup, and truly own your space, you may choose from three available colors, off-white, graphite and rose. Slim and sleek, the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard offers a laptop-style typing feel that is both comfortable and familiar. Plus, when you need to take your work with you on the go, you won’t have a problem packing this keyboard in your bag. Discover more about this perfect pair, along with other awesome products that can boost your productivity from home, when you visit and follow the Logitech Flagship Store on Lazada and the Logitech Official Store on Shopee. You may also check out the Logitech website and official Facebook Page to learn more.

Logitech products are also available at partner outlets, Octagon, Silicon Valley, PC Express, Datablitz, Complink, I-Tech/Gamezone, Electroworld, Abenson, Office Warehouse, PC Hub, PC Worx, Villman, DynaQuest, Techwarez, Gameline, Thinking Tools, Gaisano Interpace, Digi-Serv Solutions, Davao FutureBright, Concept Computer, and Nutech.