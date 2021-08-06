Movies

NETFLIX | Music brings Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zoe Saldaña, and Gloria Estefan together in ♫ #VivoMovie ♫

From Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation comes VIVO. This musically gifted kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear”) embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to deliver a song to his cherished owner’s long-lost love, with the help of Gabi – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum.

Director: Kirk DeMicco

Writers: Kirk DeMicco, Quiara Alegría Hudes

Story By:  Peter Barsocchini and Quiara Alegría Hudes

Producers: Lisa Stewart, p.g.a.; Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.; Rich Moore

Original Songs By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Executive Producers: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laurence Mark, Louis Koo Tin Lok, Alex Lacamoire

Score By: Alex Lacamoire

Voice Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Vivo), Zoe Saldaña (Rosa), Juan de Marcos (Andrés), Brian Tyree Henry (Dancarino), Michael Rooker (Lutador), Nicole Byer (Valentina), introducing Ynairaly Simo (Gabi), and Gloria Estefan (Marta)

