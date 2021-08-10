Collectors and Hobbyists Assemble: Get up to 80% off on Must-Have Toys and Collectibles at Shopee Collector’s World

Collecting toys and trading cards was a valuable part of childhood for many of us. There’s something wonderful about sharing a special camaraderie with fellow players and collectors in the community, enjoying the thrill of hunting down a much-coveted piece, or simply finding happiness in small things. As we spent more time at home over the past year and a half, a lot of us turned to childhood nostalgia for comfort, rekindling and deepening our passion for these interests.

This August 9-22, check out Shopee Collector’s World, where you can find hard-to-find and specialty items for a wide variety of fandoms and communities while enjoying discounts up to 80% off.

Join the card collecting hype which recently made a big comeback during Trading Cards World on August 12-13, find cute and colorful vinyl figures for all your fandoms during Funko Pop World on August 14-15, and immerse yourself in your favorite movie franchise by getting collectibles during Movie Merch World on August 16-17. Meanwhile, support your favorite anime and manga creators during Anime Merch World on August 18-19 and complete your album, photo card, and lightstick collections during K-Pop Merch World on August 20-21. Find discounts on all these merchandise and more during the category-wide sale until August 11 and again on August 22.

You can also enjoy shopping for Shopee-exclusive items from top collectibles shops such as Big Boys, Bully Boys, Hobbiestocks, Comic Odyssey, Monster Pulls, Gundam, Hubbyte, CNA, NCAT, and a lot more.

Check out our top picks:

For the otakus

Recreate your favorite Naruto scene with Hubbyte Toy Store’s Shopee-exclusive Nendoroid Deidara Action Figure. Join the destructive member of the infamous Akatsuki clan on his adventures.

For K-Pop stans

Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover~ N.Cat’s BTS Butter Album is a must-have for all ARMYs. Aside from the album, it also contains a poster. Choose between the Cream or Peaches version, or get both for your K-Pop shrine!

For trading cards buffs

Relive the magic of the card games of your childhood with these Mayday Games Card Sleeves. Each sleeve is expertly crafted to fit all of your favorite games with cards sized 63.5x88mm. Use it for A Game of Thrones LCG, Dominant Species, and more.

For Funko Pop collectors

Hardcore NBA fans, don’t miss out on the chance to get this vinyl Michael Jordan Funko Pop. Build your dream team by adding your other favorite basketball players to your collection. Get this piece from Hobbiestock for an exclusive discount of only ₱810 from August 13-22.

For the superhero movie fans

No DC fan’s collection is complete without this Shopee-exclusive Batman Action Figure. With 22 moving parts, you can set this figure into a variety of dynamic action poses. It’s also highly detailed, featuring a Grapnel Launcher and Batarang that brings the DC superhero to life.

