mWell, PH’s First Fully Integrated Health & Wellness App launches today

Today is a milestone as Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE: MPI), transforms the digital health care ecosystem with mWell, an all-in-one app meticulously created for the Filipino’s holistic well-being, providing professional consultations, wellness programs, products and delivery services.

MPIC Chairman, Manny V. Pangilinan, is truly confident and excited with MPIC group’s newest foray in digital health care. “Filipinos will now have better access to healthcare with mWell making available online healthcare solutions through a wide and sustainable network of medical experts and services. With just a few taps, users can do a virtual check up with doctors, select health and wellness programs, buy medicines, and do a lot more as we strengthen the mWell integrated digital health care ecosystem.”

mWell is a high-performance mobile app backed by a powerhouse of top names in the healthcare, wellness, and tech industries. CareSpan’s Clinic in the Cloud™ integrates digital care tools and data for mWell doctors and patients. LotusFlare’s multi-awarded cloud-native, IT digital enablement platform ensures a seamless, end-to-end customer experience. Ping An’s healthcare technologies enables mWell to address Covid-19 concerns, diagnosis, care, and treatments.

Complementing the technology partnerships, mWell teams up with award-winning fitness experts like Active8me, for personalized daily fitness, nutrition, and wellness programs; and theAsianparent, for smart parenting solutions from pregnancy to family health management. Powered by PayMaya for fast, secure, and hassle-free transactions, over three thousand health and wellness product SKU’s are available for mWell app users at the online health shop by Adobomall.

Joey Lim, MPIC’s President and CEO, also expresses confidence that this fully-integrated healthcare management is a game changer. “mWell empowers Filipinos to be in full control of their well-being even from the comfort of their own home through innovative healthcare solutions. We invite health practitioners, consumers, and businesses to be part of the mWell ecosystem.”

The mWell launch today signals the opening of this new digital health ecosystem. Currently in partnership with CareSpan, Philcare and Keralty Clinic, a whole gamut of doctors and health practitioners have joined the mWell roster comprising of general practitioners and specialty doctors to enable much needed access to health professionals during this pandemic. Doctors are able to easily manage digital appointments, keep patients’ confidential medical records and issue e-prescriptions. And with the partnership of Medicard, users can book COVID-19 testing services.

Doctors, clinics, and hospitals all over the country are welcome to be part of mWell. Doctors can set up their own mWell virtual clinic for free. There are no set-up or membership fees. Doctors will be given a quick and easy training to be able to access the mWell suite of services and can immediately digitize their practice, reaching more patients nationwide. Clinics and hospitals can set up virtual labs and accept booking via the mWell app.

“At the heart of mWell lies our passion to bringing healthcare closer to every Filipino,” states Chaye Revilla, Chief Finance & Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. “mWell embodies the group’s efforts to put health at the core of its advocacies towards nation building and growth hinged on sustainability,“ Revilla added.

Starting August, mWell will provide a more enriching journey as users can access the e-Pharmacy service that will allow them to buy South Star Drug OTC and Prescription medicines and have these delivered to their homes, or buy PhilCare health insurance products for dengue, accidents, and emergencies. Also in August, mWell will launch a nationwide medical mission, an unprecedented first telehealth virtual event in the Philippines highlighting partnerships and collaborations with clinics and doctors nationwide.

For its initial offering, PLDT Home customers may avail of a free consultation with mWell doctors. There are more services waiting to be launched with each new feature adding concrete benefits to the health of every Filipino. Get started on your health today. You can download the mWell app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.