Nacional Chapels and Crematory opens new 5-Storey state-of-the-art center; Redefines memorial services for Filipino families

The institution has been around since 1900 but you wouldn’t know it just by looking at its newly-built building.

Nacional, one of the pioneering names in the Philippines’ memorial services industry, has opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art building on its old location along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City.

Along with it a change in name from Nacional Memorial Homes to Nacional Chapels and Crematory.

The multi-million peso center sets new industry standards and redefines memorial services with a contemporary aesthetic usually seen only in hotels and condominiums and rarely, if ever, in memorial homes.

“The new Nacional was designed to give the Filipino families of today a place where they can spend their final days with their departed loved ones in utmost comfort, convenience, and sophistication,” says Annette Estacion, Managing Director of Nacional Chapels and Crematory.

“We wanted to give them a unique space to celebrate the life of their dearly beloved while, at the same time, making new memories with relatives and friends. All told, the new Nacional Chapels and Crematory is really more about those who have been left behind even as it gives those who have passed on the fitting and dignified venue for the celebration of life,” she adds.

The new Nacional Chapels and Crematory is five floors of warm and contemporary chic guaranteed to please modern sensibilities as well as classic tastes. It houses 15 well-appointed chapels with various designs and several sizes to suit different family preferences and to satisfy varying accommodation needs.

Nine of these chapels have family rooms with their own bedroom, dining area, and toilet and bath. Exuding a warm ambiance, these rooms provide families an extra space for rest and other important activities away from their guests.

In the new Nacional, families who wish to be with their dearly departed every step of the way for a complete final journey together may do so in amply spaced viewing rooms for preparatory activities, cremation, and other services.

For these important undertakings, the new Nacional has been fitted with modern technology through a suite of new state-of-the-art equipment that adhere to world-class standards and provide better, faster services.

There are also cozy lounges with comfy sofas, chairs, and coffee tables in strategic areas in the building that provide guests and visitors more options to relax, remember, and cherish their memories with their loved ones.

And for those who may want to have meaningful silence in private, several non-denominational incense rooms are available for personal devotional activities.

The Nacional redevelopment project is one of the biggest undertakings in the memorial services industry in the last ten years. It started in 2018 and took three years to complete.

“Careful planning and robust investment came into achieving our goal of giving Filipino families a modern facility they can enjoy for their memorial needs without putting a strain on their financial resources,” notes Lia Enriquez, President of Rosehills Memorial Management Phils. Inc., which now manages Nacional Chapels and Crematory.

Rosehills is the firm that has made The Heritage Park one of the premier memorial parks in the country. The new Nacional brings the same industry-best practices and top-quality services to more Filipinos at more reasonable prices.

The full menu of services makes managing memorials as easy and worry-free, so families can focus on the truly important aspects of their final few days with their departed loved ones.

For more information about Nacional Chapels and Crematory by The Chapels at Heritage Park, visit facebook.com/NacionalChapelsAndCrematory or contact 8713-5231 or 09178693771.