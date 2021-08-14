Nature’s Spring Water highlights affordability, availability and community service on its 30th year

Philippine Spring Water and Resources, Inc. (PSWRI), makers of bottled water brand Nature’s Spring Water, reiterated its commitment to serve the community as it marked 30 years of providing safe drinking water to local and international markets last July.

The brand, which was established in Cebu in 1991 to respond to the lack of safe drinking water after Super Typhoon Ruping devastated the province, continues to make community service a hallmark of its business.

The 100% Filipino-owned company which prides itself in the quality, safety and affordability of its water products ensured its availability anywhere in the country, earning for itself the tag of Tubig Para Sa Pinoy.

The company is now ISO 2015:9001 certified, with their products and processes regularly checked and monitored by an accredited third-party laboratory as well as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). It is the only Halal-certified bottled drinking water product in Mindanao with a certificate of accreditation from the Office of Muslim Affairs (OMA).

Through the Nature’s Spring Foundation, it is redoubling efforts on its 30th anniversary to pursue its community programs on education, health, and the environment. An Adopt A School program in Mandaue provides chosen schools with teacher training, teaching aids and facilities while also ensuring the upkeep of their classrooms, laboratories and libraries. Scholarships and training opportunities are extended to out of school youth and employees’ children.

Environment-wise, the Adopt A Watershed Program in Kotkot, Mananga and Lusaran watersheds in Cebu focuses on reforestation and urban greening. Its ongoing waste reduction livelihood project with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) called “Empty Bottles For School Supplies Swap” is linked to its Adopt A School Program.

Nature’s Spring Water has been singled out for its effort to lessen its impact on the environment. All Its water bottles now use a shorter cap that makes use of 35% less plastic, making them one of the lightest bottle caps in the country.