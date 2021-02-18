NBA and Smart launch NBA’s official digital destination in the Philippines

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and digital services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) today announced the relaunch of NBA.com/Philippines, the league’s official digital destination in the country. Today’s announcement builds on the NBA and Smart’s existing partnership to provide Smart subscribers with access to NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service, and NBA.Smart, Smart’s over-the-top service that livestreams NBA TV Philippines, a localized version of the NBA’s dedicated 24/7 channel.

The online NBA destination will offer Filipino fans access to game highlights, stats, standings, scores, schedules and more. In addition, NBA.com/Philippines will offer localized content, including recaps and analysis from its roster of sports reporters and basketball personalities, as well as a weekly podcast titled “NBA Hype Squad,” which will feature discussions hosted by local influencers about the latest league news. As part of Smart’s promotions, the network will provide its prepaid and postpaid subscribers access to editorial content on NBA.com/Philippines without incurring data charges.

“We’re excited to partner with Smart and relaunch NBA.com/Philippines as we continue to expand our digital footprint in the country,” said Ramez Sheikh, NBA Asia Head of Global Content and Media Distribution. “Through our redesigned destination, fans will be able to connect with their favorite teams and players through instant access to NBA news and original content.”

“This is a huge milestone not only for Smart, but also for Filipino fans who now have a dedicated new platform to follow their idols, stay up-to-date on games, and engage with fans who share the same passion for hardcourt action,” said Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio. “NBA.com/Philippines bolsters our line-up of NBA offerings for Smart subscribers, which embodies our “It’s all here” campaign tagline and reflects our commitment to bringing the world’s premier basketball league closer to fans nationwide.”

Smart users can watch the 2020-21 NBA season by subscribing to NBA League Pass, which is offered in monthly and 3-Game Choice packages at Php 485 and Php 85, respectively. NBA League Pass provides the most comprehensive live and on-demand access to an entire season of NBA games in high-definition with live stats and additional camera angles including NBA Mobile View, which delivers a closer shot of the action optimized for viewing on mobile devices.

Additionally, Smart prepaid customers can watch the livestream of NBA TV Philippines by subscribing to Smart’s data packages by dialing *123#, choosing GIGA VIDEO 99 and registering their mobile and ticket number on NBA.Smart. GIGA VIDEO provides 1 GB for watching videos on NBA League Pass, YouTube and Cignal Play as well as 2 GB of additional data per week.