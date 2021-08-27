Nestlé distributes Php 110M worth of products in 110 LGUs on its 110th year in PH

Over the course of 110 years, Nestlé Philippines has become the Kasambuhay ng Pamilyang Pilipino, the trusted companion in life, nurturing Filipino families. Welcomed into the country’s homes for generations, the company’s products serve the nutritional needs of Filipinos throughout the day and the various stages of life, while its programs seek to make a difference in society and for the planet.

This year, on its 110th anniversary, Nestlé is distributing Php 110 million worth of its products to families in 110 cities, municipalities and provinces across the Philippines with the help of its partners. As of mid-August, products have already been delivered to the cities of Tanauan and Lipa in Batangas and Batangas province; Calamba, Cabuyao, and Sta. Rosa in Laguna province; Caloocan, Pasig, Manila, and San Juan in Metro Manila; and Tarlac City in Tarlac province.

The initiative comes in the face of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, with recipients living in communities where Nestlé operates, as well as coffee farmers, waste pickers, and Wellness Campus teachers. Participating Nestlé brands include BEAR BRAND, MAGGI, NESCAFÉ, KOKO KRUNCH, MILO, and CHUCKIE.

As the company marks its 110th year in the country, it aims to accelerate its advocacy programs that help enable millions of children and families to lead healthier, happier lives; enhance the quality of life of thousands of Filipino coffee farmers; and strive for zero impact on the environment.

“We thank all the Filipino families who are according us the privilege of being their Kasambuhay in everyday life, our employees both past and present who have driven our growth and continue to do so, our public and private sector partners who are making it possible for us to serve people and the environment, and other stakeholders who motivate us to think harder and lead better,” said Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.

“Our efforts do not end here. As we move forward, we are committed to intensifying our share of the work in pursuing progress for the country, nourishing Filipinos, enhancing the quality of their lives, and achieving zero waste as well as net zero carbon emissions. At Nestlé Philippines, we are determined to enhance our role as your Kasambuhay for Good,” Mr. Marzouki added.