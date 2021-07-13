Nestlé Philippines celebrated Pride Month by pursuing workplace diversity and inclusion

Upholding its pursuit of diversity and inclusion by providing equal opportunities for everyone, and building a workplace in which all people are treated with dignity and respect, Nestlé Philippines joined the LGBT+ community’s celebration of Pride Month in June with the determination to foster an even more diverse and inclusive culture within its ranks.

“Nestlé’s values are rooted in respect – for ourselves and for others, for diversity, and for the future. Diversity and inclusion are a foundation of our strength as an organization,” said Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.

Acting on its commitment to give life to diversity and inclusion, Nestlé encourages its employees to “Bring your whole self to work” through education and awareness building, while creating a work environment that cultivates respect through its programs and policies.

Early in 2020, Nestlé Philippines was one of the first markets to launch the implementation of the Nestlé Gender-neutral Parental Support Policy that provides a more supportive and nurturing environment for new parents. The policy enforces gender equality and diversity, recognizing today’s diverse family structures: biological or adoptive parents, including same-sex partners, single parents, and legal guardians. With the enhanced policy, the company is one of the first to extend paid parental leave to same-sex partners in the country.

Similarly, the company’s medical program for dependents, as well as other family-related benefits, support common-law and same-sex partnerships.

In the Philippines, all of Nestlé leaders have been trained in unconscious bias and sexual harassment prevention. The company has also launched a mandatory e-learning course, “Diversity and Inclusion at Nestle: the LGBT+ Community,” which focuses on fostering inclusion for the LGBT+ community, and forms part of an expanding diversity and inclusion learning curriculum.

Nestlé Philippines is a member of Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride, a collaborative, voluntary and non-profit community of practice for equal opportunity employers and inclusive business organizations in the country.

As part of Pride Month, Nestlé Philippines held a forum called #TogetherwithPride Inclusion Talk, which tackled awareness of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sexual characteristics (SOGIESC), and allyship, more specifically supporting equality and the rights of the LGBT+ community in the workplace, with Christopher Eugenio of Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride. Inspirational coming out stories were shared by Bem Uychinco, H2R Global Transition Manager of Nestlé Business Services, and Johann Ang, Senior HR Business Partner of Nestlé Philippines.

Nestlé Philippines engages in continuous efforts to make the workplace more inclusive by reviewing its policies and practices in its entire value chain, and fulfilling its role in influencing and inspiring society to be more inclusive.