Nestlé PH launches vaccinations for employees, dependents, business partners

Pursuing the protection of health in and out of the workplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nestlé Philippines has launched its vaccination program called “YOU CALL THE SHOTS #WeGotYour Vax” covering all employees, their qualified dependents, and business partners.

The program, administered based on government priority guidelines, highlights personal responsibility in caring for one’s health while underscoring Nestlé Philippines’ commitment to support vaccination efforts across the country, in solidarity with the recovery program of the national government.

Earlier in the year, the company had implemented several vaccine awareness campaigns including:

Know Your Vax – a series of talakayans or discussions in the form of employee webinars with Dr. Anna Lisa Ong Lim, of the Department of Health Technical Advisory Group;

Just the Vacts – a series of COVID-19 facts to promote credible vaccine resources on vaccine safety;

I Call the Shots – a series of employee testimonials on why they have chosen to be vaccinated, starting with the company’s own doctors and leaders.

This vaccination initiative in the private sector is part of “A Dose of Hope,” a program led by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion, which brings together the private sector, the national government, and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the nation’s multi-sectoral strategy to beat COVID-19.

Through its partnership with GoNegosyo, International Container Terminal Services Inc.- Foundation (ITCSI Foundation), and local government units, Nestlé Philippines is now actively vaccinating employees at all its work locations. By the first of week August, at least 80% of its workforce will have already received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“(Nagpabakuna ako) para maproteksyunan ang sarili ko, ang mga mahal ko sa buhay, pamilya, ganun na rin ang mga kasama sa trabaho,” said Jim Malangis, president of the Nestlé Cabuyao Factory Workers Union.

[Translation: I got vaccinated to protect myself, my loved ones and family, and my colleagues at work.]

“Alam natin na laganap pa ang COVID-19 sa labas, pero kailangan natin magpatuloy na magtrabaho sa planta,” according to Alex Ular, a supervisor and the first vaccine recipient at the factory.

[Translation: COVID-19 continues to be widespread outside, but we need to keep working in the factory.]

“As a microbiologist, I think it is my responsibility to share sa community what the benefits of being vaccinated are,” noted Matthew Santos, a quality assurance analyst.

“Vaccines are so important in the fight against COVID-19. This is why the implementation of our vaccination program has such a high priority. We recognize that the vaccines help prevent serious illness even if we do get sick,” stated Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.