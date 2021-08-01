Make watching Netflix and HBO GO a fun family activity with Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi’s HomeWATCH and HomeSTREAM15 promos

Ever wanted to discover the origin of the resurrection plant that turned the fictional citizens of medieval-inspired Joseon Netflix series into rabid zombies? Or perhaps you’d want to watch the epic battle between two legendary titans to see who will come out on top as “Godzilla vs. Kong” premieres on HBO GO?

Whether you’re in for action or rom-coms films, you can catch the latest titles and stream on Netflix and HBO GO with the new HomeSTREAM15 from Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi. This is the new budget-friendly tack-on from Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi that lets customers watch trending and all-time favorite movies and series on Netflix and HBO GO.

For just P15 a day, you can add-on to your regular HomeWATCH subscription or any of your favorite Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi promos, to enjoy an additional 2 GB for Netflix and HBO GO valid for one day! So you can bond with your family with Netflix and HBO GO’s expansive selection while staying safely at home.

This can be best enjoyed on top of HomeWATCH199 which comes with 34 GB for 7 days. That’s 6GB data for subs’ choice with 4GB daily on the following streaming or video content apps like YouTube, Viu, WeTV, iWantTFC, Gmovies, and more.

Apart from Kingdom: Tales of Ashin, catch the latest Asian titles on Netflix like Nevertheless, or Record of Ragnarok. There’s also the comic-turned-animated series that is a source of Pinoy pride, Trese. K-drama buffs can also watch the second season of Hospital Playlist, or for those who grew up watching the Ruruoni Kenshin anime can marathon all four live-action movie series!

On top of that, you can access HBO GO’s newest content such as the Tom & Jerry movie, Sesame Street, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Tenet, The Flash, The High Note, You Should Have Left, Genera+ion, Krypton, The Handmaid’s Tale, Mare of Easttown and many more.

“What makes HomeSTREAM15 special is that it’s not only very affordable, it’s also a bridge to make ties at home stronger by letting them express their passion points through the films that entertain them,” said Barbie Dapul, Vice President for Marketing of Globe At Home. “Our partnership with Netflix and HBO GO ensures that our customers are not left behind on the latest shows and movies available on both platforms. We also saw the valuable role that our entertainment bundles play for families to keep their mental health in check during this challenging time where most are deprived of things that delight them.”

To avail of the promo, you just need to register your favorite HomeWATCH promo through the Globe At Home app and add HomeSTREAM15 to your subscription. You can download the app for free via Google Play Store or the App Store.

Enjoy Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi’s HomeWATCH and HomeSTREAM15 promos but they need to make sure that they have existing subscriptions to Netflix or HBO GO which they can get via the GlobeOne app. For HBO GO, visit the GlobeOne app and check out the Lifestyle Offers where they can subscribe to HBO GO for only Php 149.

Dapul added: “We also know that every peso counts to our subscribers, especially in these trying times; that’s why we wanted to make sure na malayo ang mararating ng bawat sentimo ng bawat Pilipino with just one modem and with the most SULIT promo data ever.”

With faster speeds and a bang for your buck, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi can definitely help you explore a world of entertainment, gaming, and many more beyond your imagination.

Load up with Globe At Home Prepaid WiF’s sulit promos and don’t forget to register to HomeSTREAM15 for your next fun family bonding with Netflix and HBO GO. Reloading Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi is easy and can be done through the Globe At Home app, GCash, or through any Globe Store and partner retailers nationwide.

Apart from HomeSTREAM15, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi has promos for every member of the family: HomeVIU15 for ate who loves her K-dramas or HomeYT15 for family members who wish to watch vlogs on end for education or entertainment. There’s also HomeFB15 and HomeTIKTOK15 for those who want to share their stories on social media. Meanwhile, kuya and bunso can go head to head on Mobile Legends or LOL: Wild Rift with gaming-skewed promos like HomeML15 and HomeWILDRIFT 15.

