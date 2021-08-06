Always Fight, Never Surrender. NETFLIX unveils the official trailer of La casa de papel Part 5: Volume 1

100 hours that seem like 100 years. This is how Tokyo describes how she feels in the official trailer for the first volume La casa de papel Part 5. The Professor reveals that the stormwater tank has been discovered while Colonel Tamayo gets ready for the army to enter the Bank of Spain.

It is one of the most uncertain moments for The gang. They are against the ropes and it seems like this will truly be their ending. Will they gather their strength to fight against the odds…just one more time? After all, they are The Resistance.

La casa de papel Part 5 will launch in two instalments, volume 1 on 3 September and volume 2 on 3 December, 2021.

Cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, Mario de la Rosa.