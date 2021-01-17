Never miss an important virtual celebration with SKY Fiber AlterNet plan

With family reunions, birthday parties, wedding ceremonies, graduation rites, and holiday events being held virtually amid the ongoing quarantine, a reliable back-up broadband connection is a must-have for uninterrupted bonding.

This is why SKY Fiber came up with the AlterNet plan, the country’s first postpaid backup home internet product—to eliminate the hassles brought about by momentary internet glitches as it disrupts exciting moments and seamless communication,” Alan Supnet, SKY Fiber product head said.

Subscribers won’t miss out on the fun as they get to easily access unlimited internet connection with a base speed of 1.5Mbps whenever their main internet connection is down at a monthly rate of P199.

But if the digital event requires heavy video streaming, screen-sharing, and interactive apps, subscribers can quickly increase the speed of their AlterNet plan by topping-up to 25Mbps, 50Mbps, or 100Mbps for 5 or 15 days.

With SKY Fiber AlterNet, anyone can host or participate in a virtual celebration that is not threatened by internet service interruptions.

Prepare for your next virtual event by subscribing to SKY Fiber AlterNet today via mysky.com.ph/alternetplan. It is now available in Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Cebu & Davao.

