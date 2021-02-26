New dishes from some of The Bistro Group’s restaurants

Some of the restaurant concepts from The Bistro Group recently launched their new dishes- from kebabs, seafood and Filipino breakfasts among others.

Roadhouse Kebabs
There are an assortment of ways to prepare kebabs and Texas Roadhouse introduces its take on this Middle Eastern dish consisting of pieces of meat, fish or vegetables roasted or grilled on a skewer.
Marinated in homemade sauce and grilled to one’s delight, the new Roadhouse Kebab selection includes US Sirloin and Chicken Kebab (tender steak and chicken pieces); US Sirloin and Shrimp (your Surf N Turf in one dish) and Kebab Platter (which has steaks, chicken and shrimps). Looking at those grill marks and moist and juicy meats will make your mouth water and scream.

Filipino Breakfast at Denny’s
Meanwhile at Denny’s, there are new Filipino Breakfast Platters that are available daily for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

For those with a big appetite, choices are Beef Tapa, Danggit, and Longanisa Platter and the Adobo, Tocino, Danggit & Longanisa platter. These are good for two persons. For a caffeine fix, add P50 for a cup of coffee (maximum 2 cups per person).

There are also lighter but equally satisfying options for those, good for one person. These include Adodo, Tocino, Longanisa;Adobo, Tapa, Tocino; Tapa, Longanisa, Tocino; Tapa, Danggit, Longanisa and Adobo, Danggit, Longanisa.

An Indian-inspired recipe is the Pompano in Curry Sauce. Braised Pompano is served with a complex and deeply flavorsome curry sauce made with ingredients and aromatics that sing together. For a sweet and savory choice, there’s the familiar taste of Sweet and Sour Pompano, with leeks, peppers, onions and pineapple slices.
Indulge in these along with other signature dishes such as the Fish & Chips, Peri-Peri Shrimp, Shrimp and Scallop Pasta as well as meat dishes for the carnivore-inclined.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

