New Platform For OPM Artists Unlocks In “The Music Room”

Angela Ken, Kritiko, SAB, Nameless Kids, JMKO, Trisha Denise, FANA, and Sheryn Regis are headlining “The Music Room,” a series of musical experiences that will be streaming exclusively on One Music PH and Star Music YouTube channels every Tuesday beginning September 7.

A fresh initiative of ABS-CBN Music and ABS-CBN Events, “The Music Room” will serve as a platform where multi-talented Filipino artists shine in intimate performances while they reveal heartwarming stories behind their music.

TikTok star and “Ako Naman Muna” hitmaker Angela Ken takes center stage in “The Music Room’s” premiere on Tuesday (September 7). It’s rapper Kritiko’s turn to bring his brand of hip-hop tunes on stage on September 14. Singer-songwriter SAB will sing tracks from her “Sunsets & Heaven EP” and other heartwarming covers on September 21, while Nameless Kids will deliver great music on September 28.

It is JMKO’s turn to sing heartrending ballads from his “Prelude EP” on October 5. Trisha Denise showcases her beautiful voice with songs from her “Piece of the Puzzle” album on October 12. FANA is sure to shine with her powerful vocals and edgy musicality on October 19. “The Music Room” caps with the Crystal Voice of Asia Sheryn Regis performing her latest songs on October 26.

A “Made for YouTube” exclusive, “The Music Room” is one of the newest experiences brought by the “Kapamilya YOUniverse,” the coming together of the YouTube channels of Star Cinema, Star Music, MOR Entertainment, ABS-CBN News, and ABS-CBN Entertainment for a showcase of exciting and relevant content.

Experience great music with today’s generation of OPM artists in “The Music Room,” streaming every Tuesday beginning September 7 at 7 pm.