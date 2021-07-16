New player Beeinfotech PH fills in data center market gap with multi-million-peso telco-neutral facility

A new data center company is ready to power up businesses as Beeinfotech PH (Bee Information Technology PH Inc.) recently opened its first data center in the country. Beeinfotech PH’s multi-million-peso data center is the Philippines’ largest telco-neutral data center yet, tackling the market’s need for a telco-grade and tailored data center services provider.

According to a report from Grand View Research, the global data center colocation industry is expected to have a 13.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2028, with the Asia-Pacific region leading. The Philippines, in particular, is expected to increase its rack space market to 400,000 sq. ft. by 2024. Among the growth factors cited are the increased complexity of building and maintaining one’s own data center facility and the benefit of scaling up infrastructure to accommodate larger data volumes, which increased further during the pandemic.

Beeinfotech PH’s objective is to propel the digital transformation of businesses by delivering resilient and flexible IT solutions. Its arrival comes at a pivotal time when companies are focused on meeting the increased digital demand brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is accelerating the digitalization of government agencies and pushing for the same in the private sector to streamline processes and improve delivery of services.

“The ongoing pandemic has pushed companies and even the government to bolster their digital infrastructure and integrate more digital-based solutions to protect employees and better serve customers and the citizens. However, this endeavor can be difficult in the face of the economic impact of the pandemic and the increasing complexity in managing IT infrastructure. Our data center facility assists businesses in their digital transformation efforts by delivering critical IT management expertise and solutions that, once outsourced, can propel businesses further in their growth and development even in these difficult times,” said Reynaldo Huergas, Beeinfotech PH President and CEO.

​P​hilippines’ largest telco-neutral data center yet

Located in Pasig City, the Beeinfotech PH colocation facility covers an impressive 19,000-square meter space spread across three floors of more than 6,000 square meters each. This gives Beeinfotech PH enough room to reach up to a 45U rack height and hold more than 3,000 racks, which is currently the largest number of racks within a single data center in the country. With such space to host servers and other mission-critical resources, businesses can offload their entire IT infrastructure management responsibilities to Beeinfotech PH and focus on achieving their goals.

Bolstering connectivity and security

As a telco-neutral data center, Beeinfotech PH’s facility allows clients to choose among multiple connections from different telecommunications providers. This setup allows clients to select the connection that best suits their interests and needs. Additionally, telco-neutrality adds redundancy to a company’s connection. For example, if one network goes offline, Beeinfotech PH can simply transfer the client to another connection to maintain online accessibility.

The data center also provides bespoke colocation solutions which can reduce a company’s IT costs. Its floors follow the Open Design and Elastic Floor concepts so that Beeinfotech PH can meet certain client’s specifications such as special enclosures, zoning, and caging. Both designs make it easier to scale resources up or down, thereby providing a fully-OpEx model where clients only pay for the resources they need and use.

In addition, the Beeinfotech PH data center houses three dedicated sites that companies can utilize against the effects of the pandemic and other challenges in the future. Its Security Operations Center (SOC) gives companies protection against cybercrime as it detects, analyzes, and immediately responds to incoming threats such as DDoS attacks and phishing. Meanwhile, its Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors the entire network and maintains uptime at all times. Lastly, the Disaster Recovery Site is a specialized facility that organizations can use to recover and restore their infrastructure in case of disasters. By offering the three salient features, Beeinfotech PH delivers the resiliency that companies need to adapt and recover easily.

Aside from enabling companies, Beeinfotech PH’s objective is to become a gateway for opportunities going to and from Asia. Beeinfotech PH will leverage its footprint across the region and serve as the new gateway hub both for international companies seeking to enter the lucrative markets in the region and for Asian companies seeking global expansion.