Universal Pictures releases new trailer of Fast & Furious 9

F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga where Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and their son. But danger always lurks over their peaceful horizon and this time forces Dom to confront the since of his past to save those he loves most. Together with his crew, they rev up once more to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver, a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

F9 marks the return of Justin Lee as director, who helmed Fast & Furious’ 3rd – 6th chapters when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe – from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Old friends and old enemies return where history will be rewritten and will ultimately test the true meaning of family like never before.

The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

From Universal Pictures, F9 will open soon in PH cinemas.