New Year means new appliances from Beko

The new year signals a fresh start for everyone. While things are not looking too bright right now, we still need to prepare ourselves and our homes for the year ahead.

It’s not unusual for people to upgrade their appliances at the start of every year. Choosing the right brand is very important. Beko, Europe’s No. 1 appliance brand, has cookers, range hoods, refrigerators, gas hobs, ovens and washing machines that harness technology to your advantage. These appliances have features that work for you and make your life easier.

The “Beko Bigger, Better” promo offers discounts of up to 15% on select models of no frost refrigerators, freestanding cookers, ovens, gas hobs and washing machines from January 15-31, 2020.

The beginning of a new year is the best time to upgrade and update household items so that our homes are comfortable and everything is more efficient,” said Beko Philippines Country Manager Gurhan Gunal.

Participating outlets are SM Appliances, All Home, Ansons, Robinsons, Great World, Asian Home, Manila Imperial, and Savers, and e-commerce sites such as Lazada and Household Appliances Trading nationwide.

Beko products are also available on Lazada and their official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/bekoph/.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

