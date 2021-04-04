Celebrity Mom Nikki Gil-Albert Gives us a Glimpse of her Life at Home

Nikki Gil-Albert opens up her home for the first time as she talks about how their life has changed during the pandemic. Not being able to go out to work and socialize, the celebrity-mom shares how she rediscovered her home by turning quarantine time into quality time for her family. Take a closer look and of her home in this exclusive video.

A Shared Social Space for Home Entertainment

Making the most of every opportunity to bond and connect, Nikki shows her favorite spot for the family to hang out – the living room couch. Doing different things and being entertained while still being together has become very special for her. “Someone would be binge-watching Netflix, I would be browsing Instagram, and my son would be on Youtube Kids. I like that while we are all doing our own thing, we are still together, we are still spending time together.”

Working and Learning Anytime, Anywhere

Showing her own corner of the house, Nikki shares that she has even enrolled in online art classes to rekindle her love for art. Along with hosting online events, checking important emails, and attending virtual social gatherings, she has really put her home office to good use with the internet playing a vital role for her daily activities. “I’ve realized that strong, stable internet connection has proven to be so important to me the past year. And I’m so grateful that PLDT Home has been so reliable and has been a partner in being productive and staying in touch.”

Equipped with the new PLDT Home WiFi Mesh System, the entire household benefits from strong connections anywhere in the home whether they are using it for entertainment, online classes, web-based meetings, or even preparing meals and deliveries through the internet.

Secure Parental Controls

Another aspect of the PLDT Home Wifi Mesh system that is important for Nikki is the Parental Controls. “One of my most favorite features is the Parental Controls. I can block any inappropriate content or website that I don’t want my son to have access to. And, I can limit how long my son can use the device.”

Whole Home Coverage

Nikki and her family now enjoy seamless connection anywhere in the house without deadspot issues. The PLDT Home Wifi Mesh system supports 2.4 and 5 GHz capable of providing up to 800 Mbps in a seamless and wide-covering network. This means having a connection all around the home without any delays or deadspots. “You know how you’re walking around the house and you’re streaming something or talking to someone and it just disappears. This solves just that. Wherever you are at home you will have the same WiFi signal,” Nikki shares.

Catch the full video here and discover how the new PLDT Home WiFi Mesh System can boost connections the way it has helped Nikki enjoy better productivity at home.

You can get your own PLDT Home Wifi Mesh system for as low as Php 298 per month for a starter kit which comes with two (2) mesh units.