Nissan unveils the New Terra in the Philippines

Nissan Philippines strengthens its local line- up with the launch of the new Nissan Terra. Tougher, more versatile, and more sophisticated, Nissan’s smart and reliable seven-seater family SUV is upgraded with many premium and advanced features, empowering shared experiences and adventures with loved ones.

Starting at PHP 1.649M, the new Nissan Terra is available in four variants: VL 4×4 and 4×2 AT, VE 4×2 AT, and EL 4×2 MT.

Built on 70 years of Nissan’s SUV expertise and heritage, the new Terra has upgraded features in its design, performance, and technology.

The exterior carries Nissan’s “unbreakable design language”, giving the Nissan mid-size SUV a look that is tough, modern, techy, and elegant. The front fascia features the new V-motion grille with the redesigned front bumper, the unique C-shaped LED signature, and the quad LED projector headlamps. The rear emphasizes the vehicle’s strength and width with the new tail lamps, the wide LED signatures, the redesigned rear bumper, the characteristic chrome center finisher, as well as the updated spoiler design and sharkfin antenna.

It also has a new 18-inch two-tone alloy wheel design to go along with the updated exterior upgrades, improved maneuverability with the Quick Steering Gear Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, as well as the Rear Differential Lock for the VL 4×4 variant.

The new Nissan Terra’s improved two-tone interiors include a redesigned dashboard and instrument panel, a new D-shaped steering wheel design, new center console design with integrated Wireless Charging and e-Parking Brake, and a new high contrast 7″ Advanced Drive Assist Display. Designed for the whole family to enjoy, the new Nissan Terra’s entertainment elements were also enhanced, which now features a Nissan 9″ Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio with Android Auto and Wireless Apple Carplay, 11″ Flip-down Rear Monitor, and an 8- speaker BOSE Premium Sound System for the VL 4×4 variant.

The new Nissan Terra is packed with more Nissan Intelligent Mobility features than the previous model, enhancing overall driving safety and confidence for drivers and their loved ones. The new Nissan Terra now comes with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning , Intelligent Emergency Braking , Rear Cross Traffic Alert , while carrying over the Lane Departure Warning , Blind Spot Warnin g, and Intelligent Rear View Mirror features from the previous model. The Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection now comes with an Off-road Monitor for the VL 4×4 variant. The new Terra also comes with the segment-first Intelligent Driver Alertness that senses cues from the driver and gives alerts to the driver if a break from the wheel is needed.

The suite of these NIM features combine into the 360 Safety Shield, a 360-degree safety system which helps protect both the driver and passengers from potential risks approaching the vehicle.

The new Nissan Terra will be available in six exterior colors: Nebula Metallic Red, Forged Metallic Copper, Aspen Pearl White, Lunar Metallic Gray, Brilliant Silver, and Galaxy Black. These high-class exterior colors are matched with a premium two-tone, black with burgundy interior leather trim for the VL variants and black interior colors for the VE and EL variants, enhancing the vehicle’s polished look.

The new Nissan Terra also comes with a vehicle warranty of five years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Similar to the Nissan Navara, the warranty of the new Nissan Terra is the first in its segment, offering customers a hassle-free ownership experience.

“The new Nissan Terra is a smart and reliable family SUV that gives you and your loved ones confidence, comfort, control, safety, and peace of mind. We took the well-known all-terrain toughness and capabilities from Nissan’s 70 years of SUV heritage, and added the latest technologies, to turn the new Terra into the perfect partner for sharing experiences with your family and loved ones,” says Nissan Philippines President and Managing Director Atsushi Najima.

The new Nissan Terra goes on sale starting September 2. Customers can go to their nearest Nissan dealerships, following local health and safety guidelines. To ensure everyone’s safety, customers can check the latest health protocols with their nearest dealer before visiting.

For more information on the Nissan Terra, visi https://www.nissan.ph/vehicles/new/terra.html

Variants and Price List

VARIANT PRICE* EL 4×2 MT PHP 1,649,000 VE 4×2 AT PHP 1,829,000 VL4x2 AT PHP 1,999,000 VL 4×4 AT PHP 2,339,000