No Cash? No Problem! Shopee Lets You Pay for Your COD Purchases via ShopeePay

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, now offers another safe and rewarding method to pay for your cash-on-delivery (COD) orders using ShopeePay’s Scan to Pay feature.

The pandemic has pushed a lot of Filipinos to opt for cashless transactions more than ever. The total transaction value of digital payments in the country expects to show an annual growth rate of 16.40% and amount to 28 billion US dollars by 2025. With more Filipinos maximizing the potential of mobile wallets, ShopeePay aims to make it easier and secure for people turning to digital payment methods. With ShopeePay, users can venture into new opportunities whether it’s for personal or business purposes.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “As digital payments take on a greater significance in the lives of Filipinos, it is essential that we come up with initiatives that’ll make payments seamless, safer, and more worthwhile for our consumers. Through this additional payment method, we can help people adapt to the evolving digital space and make the transition to a cashless society a lot more convenient.”

By using Scan to Pay with Shopee Xpress, Shopee users can check the parcel first to see if the order is correct and in good condition before paying for it. In addition, payment is contactless – ensuring the safety of both the buyers and riders to reduce potential health risks.

To make users’ experiences more rewarding, users who pay for their online purchases with ShopeePay through QR code scanning can get up to 20% cashback* until June 10.

Here’s a guide on how users can safely Scan to Pay for their COD purchases via ShopeePay:

Choose Cash on Delivery (COD) as a mode of payment and Shopee Xpress as a shipping option when checking out an item. Inform the Shopee Xpress rider about the preference to pay COD via ShopeePay Click ShopeePay wallet and choose “Scan” Scan the QR code of the Shopee Xpress rider Input the needed transaction order amount and your ShopeePay PIN Enjoy 20% cashback once payment is complete

For more information, visit https://shopee.ph/m/cod-via-shopeepay.

