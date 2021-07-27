NutriAsia’s BYOB station in BGC receives LGU ‘Safety Seal’

Filipinos who want to refill and buy their favorite NutriAsia condiments at the BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) station in BGC, Taguig can now look forward to a safer experience. The station recently received a Safety Seal from the Taguig City government for complying with the proper health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Customers can refill their Datu Puti Soy Sauce, Datu Puti Vinegar, and Golden Fiesta Cooking Oil and purchase other well-loved NutriAsia products, like Locally, Jufran, Datu Puti Pinoy Originals, that are in eco-friendly packaging, such as cans, tetra-paks, and glass bottles, at the BYOB station located at the Mind Museum in Bonifacio Global City.

The Safety Seal is a voluntary certification issued to establishments who have been found compliant with the minimum safety protocols set by the government, and is valid for six months. The BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) station follows the recommended protocols such as physical distancing, the wearing of PPEs, constant disinfection, contactless payments, and sanitization, and is also outfitted with a UV cabinet that can sterilize bottles used for refilling.

“We understand that although our loyal NutriAsia customers may want to refill their favorite products at our BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) station, they also have concerns regarding COVID-19. We consider everyone’s health as our top priority and receiving this Safety Seal from the Taguig City government is a testament to our commitment and efforts. People can now head to our BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) station in BGC with better reassurance for their safety,” said James Lim, head of Corporate Marketing and Communications at NutriAsia.

For new customers, here’s how to easily refill at the BYOB station:

Order your desired NutriAsia products by filling out an online order and waiver form. You’ll receive a confirmation e-mail, which you’ll show at the store. Make sure your bottles are clean and dry. Your bottles will be sterilized, refilled, and weighed. Pay for your purchase via GCash or BPI.

Customers without bottles to refill may also purchase a new 500ml glass bottle for only P20. This bottle is sterilized beforehand.

Get your favorite NutriAsia products and enjoy your #MasarapMasaya meals while helping the earth by building a sustainable community, one safe refill at a time!