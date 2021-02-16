Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa recognized anew with Five Stars in Forbes Travel Guide 2021 Star Awards

Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila once again achieves two Five Stars in the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Awards for the hotel and its spa. The awards follow close on the heels of Nüwa being named one of the first hotels in the world to achieve the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide certification, a comprehensive facility verification for compliance with expert-validated best practices on health and safety protocols.

“These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff.” He added, “We hope that these excellent properties will inspire travelers for when they are ready to venture out on their next trip.”

The properties in the 2021 list were inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, said, “As one of the world’s most prestigious and renowned travel standards, we are honored that our entire portfolio of integrated resorts is once again recognized by Forbes Travel Guide. This is a further testament to Melco’s commitment to excellence and the Company’s contribution in pushing boundaries to provide the most memorable and exciting experiences for our guests. We thank our team for their dedication – and for helping establish Melco as a leading integrated resort operator.”

The recognition contributes to the collective total of 97 stars achieved by Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s portfolio of integrated resort properties in Macau and Manila, which is considered the IR with the most Five-Star rating in Asia. Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa maintained their Five-Star rating for the fourth and second consecutive year, respectively since 2018.

Geoff Andres, City of Dreams Manila Property President, adds: “It is always an honor for Nuwa Manila and the Nuwa Spa to be consistently awarded a Five-Star rating by the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service. This recognition inspires us to continually outdo ourselves in setting the benchmark for luxury and guest safety. We are proud of our colleagues who continue to be the driving force behind this achievement especially during these unprecedented times.”

The only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas also recognized the two other hotels in City of Dreams: Hyatt Regency Manila and Nobu Hotel Manila. with Four Star for four years running.