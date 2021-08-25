Ocean Park Progresses with Pre-qualification Exercise to Solicit Potential Partners for Future Development

As its rethink exercise progresses to a new stage, Ocean Park today issued a pre-qualification invitation to solicit potential partners to co-develop the Park through a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. This formally starts the two-phase procurement process for the implementation of the future strategy of Ocean Park under the rethink exercise. This process begins with the current Pre-Qualification Stage and will be followed by the Tender Stage in late 2021 or early 2022.

The pre-qualification exercise will help pre-qualify respondents for the tender process, maintaining a manageable number of bidders while ensuring that they share the Park’s vision on future development, conservation and education (C&E), as well as having the requisites to deliver the development proposals of the future strategy.

This pre-qualification will allow potential respondents eight weeks to respond with proposals and feedback.

Lau Ming-wai, Chairman of Ocean Park Corporation, said, “The journey of realising our vision for a new Ocean Park has made a big leap with this pre-qualification invitation. We can only achieve the Park’s new vision with the right line-up of partners who share the long-term goal not only for the Park, but also for Hong Kong in general. Together, we hope to turn Ocean Park into the pearl of the Government’s Invigorating Island South initiative, enhancing visitor experiences from every aspect, while achieving business sustainability.”

The rethink exercise for Ocean Park and the new zones for development

Together with the Government, Ocean Park completed the rethink exercise in January 2021 to chart the way forward and reimagine new opportunities, taking advantage of the Park’s proven track record in C&E and unique geographical location. The plan breaks through existing frameworks and the Park will implement a new operating model and fee-charging mode, and introduce brand-new visitor experiences.

To further support the Park’s efforts in C&E, bidders seeking for pre-qualification are encouraged to integrate the following principles into the zones’ concept design, operations or other offerings:

Be environmentally responsible and enhance animal welfare in line with the Park’s objectives.

Accomplish sustainable operational excellence through various initiatives, such as water conservation, waste management and recycling, sustainable procurement processes and more.

Share the same C&E values as the Park, focusing on making a positive impact on consumer behavioural change through educational and experiential learning activities, concept themes and content.

Be socially responsible and inclusive, catering to those with special needs.

The new plan offers development opportunities at three new zones within Ocean Park with site areas totalling approximately 376,000 square metres (sqm). These include: the whole new, free-entry Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE) Zone in the lower park (approx. 89,000 sqm), the Adventure Zone (approx. 125,000 sqm) and Wellness Zone (approx. 162,000 sqm) in the upper park. Respondents can submit their interest in either a single zone, two zones or all three zones. For the Adventure and Wellness zones, they are also welcomed to express interest in developing and operating selected parts of each zone.