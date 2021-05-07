On Mother’s Day, moms are out in bloom at Shangri-La Plaza

Just like the May flowers, moms are in full bloom this month as Shangri-La Plaza celebrates Mother’s Day with surprises and activities that will surely make mom smile and feel loved.

Keep Calm and Treat Mom by safely dining at any of Shang’s al fresco spots on May 8 and 9. The mall has readied the Streetscape, the Level 5, East Wing balcony, and the Al Fresco at The Ledge, Level 6, Main Wing areas for the community to enjoy their favorite dishes. End the meal on a sweet note by getting a free cupcake baked by EDSA Shangri-La Hotel for every minimum single purchase of Php2,500. To avail, just present the receipt to the Concierge at the Level 1 of the Main Wing.

Want to have a simple, mom-approved Mother’s Day celebration with the entire family at home? Mom’s favorite Shang restaurants like Banapple, Duck & Buvette, Italianni’s, Mary Grace Café, Cyma, Fiesta Alamexo, House of Wagyu, Kettle, Wobbly Pan and Via Mare are offering food platters for takeout and delivery services for the Shang community’s convenience and safety.

Aside from making her enjoy her favorite eats and treats, take Mother’s Day up a notch by shopping for mom and finding the perfect gift for her. Surprise and pamper her with something thoughtful and unique from Rustan’s Department Store, or check out Shang’s special Mother’s Day Fair at the Food Forum happening on May 8 and 9.

Shang has also prepared a string of fun online activities for every mom with #MommaAbilities happening on its social media pages on May 5 to 9. With the help of Shang’s top beauty and wellness brands, moms can get tips to improve their daily haircare and skincare routines, expand their cooking and organizing skills, nurture their green thumb and become a plantita, and look their best for every Zoom meeting and party.

On Mother’s Day, build more special moments with the best mom in the world at Shang! With all these created and curated with the family’s superwoman in mind, there’s no doubt that #ShangLovesMoms.