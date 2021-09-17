₱1 million worth of ShopeePay credits and tons of prizes up for grabs with the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway monthly draw!

What can you do with ₱100,000 ShopeePay credits? Will you spend lavishly on furniture and appliances to upgrade your space, especially now that the home also serves as the office? Will you splurge on an entire entertainment system with the latest gadgets such as monitors, sound system, consoles, and games, to escape from lockdown worries? Or will you use the credits to pay for months’ worth of groceries, household items, and bills?

PLDT Home can help make your shopping dreams come true with the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway promo. From August to September, ten (10) lucky winners will take home ₱100,000 ShopeePay credits each for that ultimate shopping spree.

By joining the PLDT Home Rewards program, members automatically get raffle entries for every five (5) crystals they can earn just by paying their bills on time, paying bills digitally, upgrading existing lines, or simply being loyal PLDT Home subscribers.

“At PLDT Home, we constantly look for ways to give back to our loyal customers and make things fun and rewarding for them. Through the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway, we want to show how much we value their loyalty by giving them the chance to win cash prizes and premium items on top of the crystals they earn,” said Patrick Tang, Vice President and Head of PLDT Home Customer Management. “Partnering with a leading e-commerce platform like Shopee has never been done before and for the ten (10) lucky customers, we hope the ₱100,000 ShopeePay credits can help them to do things better at home and get the best deals when they shop, buy Smart Load, Pay Bills, and Scan to Pay using Shopee Pay. The timing is perfect as we enter the Christmas season and enjoy Shopee’s best calendar deals.”

Shopee joins the growing list of prizes up for grabs in the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway promo. From a Work-at-Home package which includes Acer Laptop, mesh, and Jabra conference speaker, a Play-at-Home package featuring a gaming chair, mesh and a Sony PlayStation 5, to mobile phones, vouchers, and a chance to win ₱5 million cash at the grand draw in December!