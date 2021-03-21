One Screen Channel unveils award-winning films by Regal Entertainment this March

Movie enthusiasts are in for an exciting treat as Cignal TV and Regal Entertainment Inc. bring top-tier cinematic pieces to the comforts of your home. Through One Screen Channel, films that have acquired recognition both here and abroad will now be seen on Cignal’s channel on all weekends of March up to December. Critically-acclaimed films Die Beautiful and So Connected kick-started this moviefest that promises to make you look forward to your weekend movie bonding.

“Our long-term partnership with Regal Entertainment is hinged on providing entertainment as well as significance in the ideas and themes that we air,” Cignal TV Inc. FVP and Head of Channels & Content Management, Sienna G. Olaso, said. “We are excited to use the One Screen platform in bringing these masterpieces closer to the audience, presenting a thematic block of films that is unique for every month.”

Get ready to cry, laugh, and fall in love as this special film screening will usher in award-winning films in the likes Blue Moon, Aishite Imasu, Sabel, and Signal Rock which will air this weekend alongside Elise.

Signal Rock (March 13) astounds with its approach to tackle the country’s most pressing issues in an adventurous way. Intoy, played by Christian Bables, goes to strange rock formations on the island in an attempt to contact his sister abroad, in this independent film by Director Chito Rono.

Elise (March 14) by Director Joel Ferrerr shares the ‘love at first sight’ circumstance of childhood friends who were forced to split up to pursue their studies, only to meet again years later. Janine Guttierez takes on the titular role, Elise, while Enchong Dee plays her love interest, Bert.

Up next in April, gather with your barkada and get your popcorn ready as you bundle up for friendship-themed films that are sure to make you celebrate friendship. As the month of new beginnings embark, the theme ‘Barkada, Old and New,’ is best suited to reunite with old pals, start afresh and leave hard feelings behind.

Are you more into heavy drama? Does the line “Walang himala!” ring a bell? Is the Shake, Rattle, and Roll series your cup of tea? Or does a powerhouse cast get you hooked more than anything? All these themes and more await your welcome in the months to come.

COO and Vice President of Regal Entertainment Inc., Marie Roselle Y. Monteverde, suggested that making its viewership aware of the things happening around the community is effectively delivered through films. According to her, “It is imperative that we continue to materialize our big idea for this project: ‘Tatak Regal, Tiyak Na De-Kalidad’ by augmenting the Filipinos with high-brow and quality content that will enrich and widen their perspective on key matters in the country, at the same time letting them enjoy the experience.”

Make sure to catch the rest of Regal Originals starting this month at 8:00 p.m. on One Screen Channel on Cignal (CH. 9) and SatLite (CH. 35). Viewers may access the channel via Cignal Play App, available on Android and iOS.

Not yet a Cignal subscriber? Contact Cignal at 8888-5555, 0949-9977600 to 7603, or sales@cignal.tv. You may also enjoy One Screen for free on Cignal Play. Just download the app via App Store or Google Play. For SatLite subscribers, One Screen is available on Channel 35.