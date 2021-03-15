Online movement marks first anniversary with new programs and partnerships to help Filipino MSMEs bounce back from the pandemic

BounceBack Philippines (BBPH) marks its first anniversary today with a virtual conference aimed at renewing its commitment to help micro-, small-, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to bounce back better than ever from the pandemic.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II will keynote the BBPH anniversary event, with separate speeches from Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona and Department of Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua on government plans and strategies for MSMEs.

The event features talks and presentations from key industry leaders on innovations and solutions available for MSMEs in their journey to recovery, including fintech best practices, management or entrepreneurial pointers, essential business partnerships, and information on helpful education initiatives.

“The pandemic has decimated almost two hundred thousand Filipino MSMEs since last year, but those that are still standing have pivoted and embraced the new digital normal to continue to serve their customers during these times,” Jason Dela Rosa, BounceBack Founder said. “There are also thousands of new entrepreneurs that were born during the pandemic that also need guidance to navigate the new business landscape.”

Dela Rosa started BBPH as a Facebook group that now has 1.1 million community members spread across various online groups and pages. BBPH has delivered thousands of hours of training programs for its community members, as well as driving support for front liners and disadvantaged communities since the pandemic started.

“We’ve almost never stopped supporting MSMEs, healthcare professionals, and disadvantaged communities with various programs since the lockdown was imposed on March 16, 2020,” Dela Rosa shared. “We thank the community, our core volunteers, and partners who lent a hand and pitched in with those projects. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to extend help.”

“In its second year, BBPH will continue to partner with institutions and associations that have the passion to help MSMEs bounce back, within its various programs such as the Digital Bayanihan Initiative (DBI) and the BBPH Coaching Series that will enhance the competencies of the BBPH entrepreneurs and help them shine in the online world.” explained BBPH Co-Founder Sam Jacoba. “These programs are meant to strengthen the competencies needed by MSMEs to succeed in the emerging online ecosystem.”

Those associations that have already committed to support BBPH with their training and certification programs include the following: the National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines (NADPOP) which recently announced a scholarship program for BBPH members; the Global Chamber PH; the Philippine Computer Society (PCS); the Philippine Computer Emergency Response Team (PH-CERT); the Infocomm Technology Association of the Philippines (ITAP); and the Women Helping Women (WHW) community. These associations will deliver content as part of BB TECH and the Technology Coaching Series. BBPH is still talking to other associations and institutions to bring their expertise in training and certification to its members.

Corporate institutions have also partnered with BBPH for various initiatives such as Meralco, Unionbank Global Linker, Resellee, True ID, Mercato Centrale, Lalamove, and more are coming, with GCash set to participate as BBPH’s e-payment platform.

Dominguez Marketing Communications, Inc. is assisting BBPH with its public relations and events management.