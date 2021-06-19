OPPO doubles down on esports investments for OPPO Game On 2021 campaign

Following through its official debut in the mobile gaming scene earlier in the year, international smart device company OPPO has doubled down on its esports investment as the official smartphone partner of several illustrious mobile gaming tournaments as part of the running OPPO Game On campaign. The brand’s foray into the gaming world was spurred by its partnership with leading esports authority Mineski Philippines, through whom OPPO has gotten to collaborate with some of the biggest mobile gaming titles and participate in the largest tournaments in the country such as the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 7 (MPL Season 7), the recently concluded Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) regional tournament, and the on-going League of Legends Wild Rift Icon Series (LoL Wild Rift Icon Series).

OPPO’s first move into esports started with being named the official smartphone device of the prestigious MPL Season 7 and supporting the talented esports team Blacklist International who was hailed as this year’s local champion and finished as first-runner up of the MSC tournament. In parallel, OPPO is actively supporting the LoL Wild Rift Icon Series national tournament with its banner team Liyab Esports. Aside from the local and regional tournaments that OPPO is supporting, the company is also sponsoring Mineski Philippines’ esports projects Youth Esports Program (YEP) and Weeknight Showdown, both aiming to promote the cultivation of local Esports talents.

“OPPO has long recognized the potential of esports, specifically in the popular space of mobile gaming. We are grateful to our partners at Mineski who have helped open the doors to many exciting opportunities for OPPO as we continue to set our sights further to strengthen our market foothold in the gaming world. Together, we remain committed to supporting the long-term growth of the esports industry,” shared OPPO Philippines Vice President for National Sales Zen Han.

“Mineski Philippines is proud to connect our brand partners to the passionate gaming community. Our partnership with OPPO proves how we can use tech-powered solutions and engaging content to create shared value for our stakeholders. We are excited for OPPO’s future and we anticipate more innovations with them, whether it’s through our events or new marketing activities,” said Mark Navarro, Country Manager of Mineski Philippines.

OPPO, a major player in esports and mobile gaming

As OPPO continues to dive deeper into the world of esports and mobile gaming, the brand is committed to support its efforts by bringing its range of world-class smartphones closer to the hands of every gamer. In that bid, it has packed with mid-premium Reno5 Series and its entry-level A94 smartphones with a slew of cutting-edge gaming specifications designed to provide users with an excellent mobile gaming experience.

Available in Reno5 4G and Ren5 5G are exclusive features such as Gaming Shortcut Mode that lets users go straight to their phone’s gaming page in just one tap and Adjustable Gaming Touch wherein gamers can set their preferred fluidity and touch responsiveness levels for each of their games. While A94, on the other hand, boasts a Gaming Floating Window that allows users to keep a game running even when using other applications and conveniently jump back in with a simple tap on the game’s thumbnail. This makes it easier for those looking to squeeze in a couple hours of gaming during their commute.

Both the Reno5 series and A94 model also come with its respective Gamer Mode and Game Focus Mode that lets users temporarily tune out interruptions so that they can enjoy a full immersive gaming experience. This specific feature blocks all distractions including notification bars, incoming calls, navigation gestures, alarms, and even on-screen volume prompts so that users can put all their focus and attention to winning your game.

Complementary to that, there is also a special Bullet Screen Message feature that provides in-game notification so users can receive messages without ever having to leave the game. Instead of disabling notifications, it will allow gamers to scroll through their messages across the screen to minimize disruptions while gaming and ensuring that the important messages don’t go unnoticed.

“As gaming continues on its upward trajectory, OPPO promises to continuously elevate its products with the best mobile gaming experience for Filipino consumers and enhance their passion for games. With the all-new Reno series and the best-selling A series, OPPO promises users a more seamless and immersive mobile gameplay,” added Han.

Furthermore, OPPO has made strides in using Filipinos’ love for esports and mobile gaming to creatively engage with its customers. One such example is with the creation of OPPO Blast, a new mini mobile game designed by Mineski that is exclusively available in selected OPPO Brand Stores in Metro Manila. This branded venture introduced a new approach for OPPO that gamifies its in-store consumer experience and provides visitors a more immersive and fun way of experiencing the full features of the all-new Reno5 series and A94 model, along with the rest of its latest smartphones.

The Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G that retail at PHP18,999 and PHP23,999 respectively and A94 that retails at PHP13,999 are now officially available in the Philippines via OPPO Brand and Online Stores, partner dealers, and exclusive e-commerce partners Shopee and Lazada.

Through its strategic partnerships and creative branded efforts, OPPO continues to solidify its reputation as one of the major players in mobile gaming in the Philippines.