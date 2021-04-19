OPPO Enco X and OPPO Band now officially available in the Philippines

Leading global smart device brand OPPO furthers its commitment to pursue breakthrough and innovative technology beyond just smartphones. Welcoming to the roster of promising IoT devices, OPPO Enco X and OPPO Band are now officially available in the Philippines, which retails at PHP6,999 and PHP1,699 respectively.

OPPO Enco X is set to be available in the country on April 19 via e-commerce sites Shopee and Lazada, and selected OPPO concept and online stores. The OPPO Band in Black color variant is now available in the aforementioned sales channels while the Purple version will be released in May 2021.

“Filipino consumers are adapting quickly to a more digital lifestyle and with that comes new needs and demands for products that can help them live more conveniently. We’re adding to the roster of our IoT products OPPO Enco X and OPPO Band. The OPPO Enco X aims to deliver world class audio experience whenever and wherever while the OPPO Band that will definitely help you #ActivateYourHealth for your ultimate fitness goals.” said Zen Han, OPPO Philippines Vice President for National Sales.

The Right X For You: OPPO Enco X

Made in partnership with renowned Danish loudspeaker brand Dynaudio, the OPPO Enco X are wireless earphones powered by a one-of-a-kind acoustic system and acoustic structural design. The unique design around the OPPO Enco X allows it to reproduce the rich texture of music, while its noise-cancelling function works in almost any scenario to give users the peace and quiet they might need.

Additionally, it is built with Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission that is designed with strong interference scenarios in mind, Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission now features greater stability, system-level ultra-low latency optimization, and even stronger latency reduction. Enco X is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for a more advanced transmission protocol and made it more compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems.

#ActivateYourHealth With Your OPPO Band

The OPPO Band is the latest addition to the brand’s wearable device line. Meant for fitness and health, it features a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function that works even when the user is asleep. While that feature is meant to detect arising health problems stemming from sleep and heart rate-related issues, the OPPO Band is also meant to help you #ActivateYourHealth and make your workouts easier. With 12 workout models, it is ready to receive data on a user’s heart rate when they do a variety of exercises such as walking, cycling, swimming, running, yoga, and so much more. The data is then analyzed through the HeyTap Health app, which sends users notifications on their health and motivates them to continue staying fit.

It also comes in a basic sports version and a style version, each making adjustments to allow for maximum comfort. Finally, the OPPO Band also works with user’s smartphones, allowing for messaging and call notifications, music playback, and even a feature that helps users find their phone.