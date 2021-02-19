OPPO supports PH Esports through major sponsorship of Mobile Legends Professional League and the 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series

Global smart device brand OPPO officially enters the local esports industry through the biggest mobile gaming tournaments in the country, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League and the PH leg of the 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series as its first of the many initiatives for the year that aims to strengthen market foothold in the esports and gaming space.

“Gaming is a major source of leisure among younger Filipino consumers with 74% of the country’s online population engaged in mobile gaming. OPPO is fully committed to support the growing Esports industry by providing both pro-gamers and amateur gamers with the best gaming platforms and mobile phones that can provide them excellent mobile gaming experience,” shared OPPO Philippines Marketing Director Raymond Xia.

OPPO acknowledges the growing interest in Esports and mobile gaming in the country thus it remains steadfast in providing users the full entertainment experience in mobile gaming. With OPPO’s latest smartphones namely A92 and the all-new Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G, mobile gamers are guaranteed the best and most immersive mobile gameplay.

Under the A Series, the smartphone series touted as the entertainment powerhouse, A92 is packed with features capable of gaming such as the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM for the smoother gaming experience. It is also programmed with OPPO’s latest gaming feature Game Boost 2.0 for that improved screen and touch experience while gaming.

Reno5 Series is the latest of the Reno Series, the Reno5 4G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and the Reno5 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, both chipsets are the latest and smooth-performing processors today that makes it more ideal for gaming. Both are supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM for your unstoppable gaming grind. Additionally, gaming on Reno5 Series is smarter with the new gaming features namely the Bullet Screen Message, a feature that provides in-game notification messaging that will be displayed as a burst on the screen letting you receive messages without leaving the game; the Gamer Mode, a feature where it lets you temporarily tune out interruptions so you can focus on winning your game; while Gaming Shortcut Mode, is a feature where you can go straight to the gaming page in just one tap; and the Adjustable Gaming Touch lets you set your preferred fluidity and touch responsiveness levels for each of your games independently.

#OPPOGameOn 2021

Entering the realm of Esports and mobile gaming, gamers and fans are in for an exciting roster of events lined up in the coming months including the biggest mobile Esports tournaments of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, other mobile game tournaments under the Youth Esports Program, and many more for the rest of the gaming community nationwide.

This venture is made possible with OPPO’s partnership with Esports authority Mineski. Through this collaboration, OPPO’s leadership on smartphone innovations and Mineski’s expertise on Esports and gaming, the partnership will further help the thriving Esports industry in the Philippines.

“OPPO is thrilled to forge a strong partnership with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends: Wild Rift through Mineski. Through OPPO’s cutting-edge technology as well as Mineski’s expertise on Esports and gaming, we are fully committed to help grow the Philippines into a major eSports hub by cultivating world-class Filipino eSports talents,” shared Xia.

“Our partnership with OPPO is a big step forward in our thrust to deliver excellence to Filipino gamers. OPPO’s support for our leagues ensures that gamers from different walks of life will experience professional-level esports in every level of competition,” Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro said.

Furthering support to the country’s esports scene, OPPO sponsors Liyab Esports, as well as signing as the official sponsor of National Interschool Cyber League, one of the main projects of Mineski’s Youth Esports Program.