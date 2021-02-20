Pwede More or Sana All: Order A variety of Max’s Group favorites using the new multi-brand delivery service

Holding a uniquely diverse array of well-loved brands such as Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab, Pancake House, and Krispy Kreme, leading casual dining powerhouse Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) introduces a new multi-brand delivery service designed to create more value for customers through variety; allowing customers to order items from different brands in just one transaction. MGI’s latest innovation aims to address diverse customer preferences as delivery services continue to gain momentum.

MGI’s multi-brand delivery service pilots in Metro Manila for residents to pair or bundle any of their Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab, Krispy Kreme, Pancake House, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio’s, Sizzlin’ Steak, or Jamba Juice favorites in just one call (888-79000) or click (maxsgroupdelivers.com). Customers only need to specify their location to see the available brands for them to mix or match and build their orders.

At the backbone of this new service are MGI stores with multi-brand kitchens, which also advocates for power conservation and efficiency. Currently, there are 16 multi-brand kitchens located in different areas: Makati, Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, Caloocan, Cavite, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Manila, and Pasay. Through these stores, the company hopes for more convenient delivery services while delighting Filipinos with quality food and great dining experiences even if they’re at home.

With this, MGI continues to future-proof its business by maximizing their strength in providing multi-brand offers and their growing delivery fleet. Kickstarting 2021, launching this multi-brand delivery service grounds the company’s commitment in implementing convergent and forward-looking strategies to help its customers develop a stronger sense of brand love.