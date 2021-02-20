Pwede More or Sana All: Order A variety of Max’s Group favorites using the new multi-brand delivery service

0 comment

Holding a uniquely diverse array of well-loved brands such as Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab, Pancake House, and Krispy Kreme, leading casual dining powerhouse Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) introduces a new multi-brand delivery service designed to create more value for customers through variety; allowing customers to order items from different brands in just one transaction. MGI’s latest innovation aims to address diverse customer preferences as delivery services continue to gain momentum.

MGI’s multi-brand delivery service pilots in Metro Manila for residents to pair or bundle any of their Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab, Krispy Kreme, Pancake House, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio’s, Sizzlin’ Steak, or Jamba Juice favorites in just one call (888-79000) or click (maxsgroupdelivers.com). Customers only need to specify their location to see the available brands for them to mix or match and build their orders.

At the backbone of this new service are MGI stores with multi-brand kitchens, which also advocates for power conservation and efficiency. Currently, there are 16 multi-brand kitchens located in different areas: Makati, Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, Caloocan, Cavite, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Manila, and Pasay. Through these stores, the company hopes for more convenient delivery services while delighting Filipinos with quality food and great dining experiences even if they’re at home.

With this, MGI continues to future-proof its business by maximizing their strength in providing multi-brand offers and their growing delivery fleet. Kickstarting 2021, launching this multi-brand delivery service grounds the company’s commitment in implementing convergent and forward-looking strategies to help its customers develop a stronger sense of brand love.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala: The Film Concert” to premiere exclusively on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV on March 27

Team Orange 0 comments
Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli is back in the limelight as she treats fans to a one-night only event for “Tala: The Film Concert,” which will premiere worldwide on KTX.PH, iWantTFC,…

Alfamart expands to Zambales with Olongapo Branch Opening

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Alfamart, the first and only Super Minimart chain in the Philippines, recently opened a new store in SM City Olongapo, Zambales. According to Alfamart Philippines COO Harvey Ong, it represents…

#Reinvent Wellness with Globe At Home FB Live event on February 27, Saturday 10AM

Team Orange 0 comments Events
On February 27, enjoy a fun fitness weekend featuring your celebrities at Reinvent Wellness @ Home: A Virtual Fitfest for All! Hop on the Globe At Home Facebook page starting…

OPPO supports PH Esports through major sponsorship of Mobile Legends Professional League and the 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Global smart device brand OPPO officially enters the local esports industry through the biggest mobile gaming tournaments in the country, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League and the PH leg…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone