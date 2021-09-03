Organique’s ImmunoStrongPH campaign supports frontliners during pandemic

The Department of Health (DOH) recently received over 5,000 blister packs of superfood ORGANIQUE Acai freeze-dried health supplement capsules to support frontliners and healthcare workers from at least 13 beneficiary institutions amid the prolonged pandemic and emergence of COVID-19 variants in the country. As part of its nationwide Immunostrong campaign, Organique Inc. officially turned over the donation to the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC), which the DOH designated for the distribution and delivery of the 5,644 blister packs in time for the 123rd anniversary of DOH.

Marketing Manager for Organique Cristina Go said that the health of medical frontliners and healthcare workers need to be prioritized as they have been selflessly and courageously risking themselves to virus exposure while taking care of patients almost 24/7 since the country declared a state of public health emergency in March 2020. “We are proud to support the DOH in continuously working towards a healthier nation, protecting the community through a stronger immunity. Indeed, the pandemic has revealed the best and the worst in many, and the DOH has proven too, that their profession is not just a job, but a calling that they answer without fail, to the best of their ability,” Go said.

She added that food supplements like Organique Acai Berry can help strengthen the immune system by providing essential nutrients to help give the body renewed energy every day. Acai, the main ingredient of the freeze-dried capsules, is hailed worldwide as a superfood packed with really high levels of antioxidants to help counter free radicals in the body. The superior health benefits offered by Organique Acai freeze-dried capsules is what the frontliners, health care workers and the public need during this pandemic to help fortify their immune system to help them fight diseases and alleviate serious symptoms of illnesses like COVID-19.

Among the beneficiaries referred by DOH and PITAHC include the Philippine Heart Center, East Avenue Medical Center, National Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Reference Laboratory, National Certification Committee on Naturopathy, National Certification Committee on Homeopathy, COA Resident Auditors, PITAHC Board of Trustees and Employees, Herbal Processing Plants, and other frontliners or patients identified by PITAHC.

According to DOH, the pandemic has further aggravated the conditions of an increasing number of Filipinos who had been immuno-compromised by their unhealthy, abusive and sedentary lifestyles, not to mention lack of access to proper nutrition and sleep. Fully aware of the need to heighten public awareness, Organique has tapped award-winning vlogger and health enthusiast Wil Dasovich as Organique’s official brand ambassador, including health advocates and influencers to spread massive awareness on the importance of a strong immune system.

In conclusion, Go also reiterated, “We are all in this together, together with Organique Acai Berry, working with our modern heroes, the medical frontliners and every single Filipino – as we all need to take care of everyone’s physical, mental, emotional and psychological well-being for an immunostrong future, and an immunostrong Philippines.”

