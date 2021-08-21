Over 1,000 students, teachers in Isabela City receive cyber wellness training from Globe

More than 1,000 students and teachers in Isabela City received training on how to be safer online as they journey along distance learning, through Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP). The program further builds cyber wellness awareness among members of the academe through its wide network of partner schools.

Globe acknowledges the need to continuously impart lessons on cybersecurity to the education sector to enable students, teachers, and parents to identify, address, and avoid the risks present in the digital space.

In line with this, Globe’s small, medium enterprise (SME) arm, Globe Business, partnered with the Supreme Student Council Federation of Isabela State University System in delivering the DTP modules to more than 1,000 students over Facebook Live to promote responsible internet use.

The Isabela State University System was the first state university in the Cagayan Valley Region. It is committed to developing human and technological resources and services that are globally competitive through quality instruction, innovative research, responsive community engagement, and viable resource management programs for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“The shift to digital learning has caused academic institutions to update their learning delivery methods and protocols. The DTP helps the education sector by increasing awareness and knowledge of both teachers and students on how to be empowered online and how to use this empowerment responsibly,” said Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications, Yoly Crisanto.

DTP is a series of workshops on cybersecurity and safety, online responsibility and etiquette, information critiquing and critical thinking, and cyber leadership and empowerment. Three of its modules, Digital Insight, Digital Impact, and Digital Discernment are now available online.

