realme loves to love! PHP4,000 discount on best-selling realme devices up this Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, gift yourself and your loved one a smartphone and an AIoT device, too! realme Philippines, as part of its “Love, realme special”, is offering special discounted bundles for its squad from February 13 to 14 on online shopping platforms Lazada and Shopee.

Couples who are planning to upgrade their devices this Valentine’s Day for an ultimate relationship goal may score up to 40 percent worth of discount on select bundle promos from realme Philippines. The leading smartphone brand is offering three bundle options that the squad may choose from: realme smartphone + smartphone, realme smartphone + realme AIoT, and realme AIoT + AIoT bundles.

Among the smartphones and AIoT products that will be offered in bundles are the best-selling realme 6 Series, the powerful midrange line-up realme 7 Series, the flagship shooter realme X3 SuperZoom, the smart audio wearables realme Buds Air Neo, Buds Air Pro, and Buds Q, and the personal health companions realme Watch and realme Watch S.

Love comes in many forms, and for us at realme Philippines, one way to show our appreciation to our squad is through this special bundle sale on Valentine’s Day! With the continued trust and support of our realme fans, we always aim to give back the love through our activities and special deals that would make our devices much accessible to them. We hope that through this promo, realme fans and supporters can also share the love to their special someone this season of love,” shares realme Philippines Vice President Austine Huang.

Squad partners who want to take their smartphone experience up a notch may avail of the realme smartphone + smartphone bundles with up to Php4,000 discount to be slashed off of their original bundle prices. The midrange snapmaster realme 6 Pro in 8GB + 128GB variant will be offered in a bundle of two for the price of Php23,980, a 40 percent discount from its original bundle price. The country’s fastest-charging smartphone realme 7 Pro bundle of two will also be retailed off with a Php3,000 discount, whose bundle price is now at Php24,980.

Customers may also get themselves a bundle of realme smartphone + AIoT device. Among the special promos of the brand is the realme 7i and realme Watch bundle, which will be discounted to Php13,480 from its original total price of Php15,980. The brand is also pairing the realme 7 Pro with the realme Buds Air Pro at a discounted price of Php20,480, a Php2,500 off from its original bundle price.

If you already found your perfect pair to celebrate Valentine’s Day with, your smartphone definitely wants a partner too! With realme’s AIoT + AIoT bundle, you can pair your smartphone with a smart wearable from realme and gift the other device to your loved one. Customers can enjoy Php1,600 off on the bundle of realme Watch S priced at only Php7,980. For on-the-go audiophiles, realme Philippines is also offering a bundle of 2 realme Buds Air Pros and a bundle of 2 realme Buds Qs, for only Php7,980 and Php1,780, respectively.

Besides the best deals mentioned above, the realme squad can also mix and match all participating realme devices to come up with their own bundle, and still get them at a discounted price.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

