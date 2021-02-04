Hiphop Duo P:6 launches their latest hit, “Pricey”

Their beats are sick. Ain’t another one like P6.

This hip hop duo entered the local music scene earlier last year and has since been creating songs marked by their upbeat rhythm and catchy compositions.

Inspired by Big Sean, Kanye West, Jay Z and other international hip hop artists, Andrei and Simon continue to produce rap and old hip hop-themed songs that will surely pump up their listeners. They make collaborating together work for them by being comfortable in telling each other what works and what doesn’t.

This duo writes compositions based on what they feel at the moment. They want to exude confidence to their listeners through their works. Aside from creating music, they aim to tap all the other sub-genres in rap and be more comfortable in exploring other musical options and styles of writing their music.

“Pricey” sets the tone for the kind of energy they want to send to their listeners. Originally written in 2019, this song was the duo’s entry to ICA’s Battle of the Best. And after further musical rearrangements for the song, P6 is back at it again with this hit that will instantly push your day ahead.

Stream ‘Pricey’ now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.