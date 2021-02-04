Hiphop Duo P:6 launches their latest hit, “Pricey”

0 comment

Their beats are sick. Ain’t another one like P6.

This hip hop duo entered the local music scene earlier last year and has since been creating songs marked by their upbeat rhythm and catchy compositions.

Inspired by Big Sean, Kanye West, Jay Z and other international hip hop artists, Andrei and Simon continue to produce rap and old hip hop-themed songs that will surely pump up their listeners. They make collaborating together work for them by being comfortable in telling each other what works and what doesn’t.

This duo writes compositions based on what they feel at the moment. They want to exude confidence to their listeners through their works. Aside from creating music, they aim to tap all the other sub-genres in rap and be more comfortable in exploring other musical options and styles of writing their music.

“Pricey” sets the tone for the kind of energy they want to send to their listeners. Originally written in 2019, this song was the duo’s entry to ICA’s Battle of the Best. And after further musical rearrangements for the song, P6 is back at it again with this hit that will instantly push your day ahead.

Stream ‘Pricey’ now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

pandaTODA riders share their stories of success amidst the pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments
The delivery service is an exciting sector because it’s growing so fast. These days, it’s hard to spend a night at home where one can chill and chow without ordering…

New World Makati Hotel welcomes the Year of the Metal Ox with auspicious experiences

Team Orange 0 comments Events
  New World Makati Hotel begins the Lunar New Year with premium dining experiences at the property’s renowned Chinese restaurant, Jasmine – with options for set menus, all-you-can-eat dim sum,…

Double happiness at Novotel Manila Araneta City

Team Orange 0 comments Events
This February, double the celebration and double the happiness at Novotel Manila Araneta City as Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day make us all excited to celebrate love with our…

MNL48 unveils Third Generation members, New Center Girl this February

Team Orange 0 comments Music
The long wait is over for the fans of MNL48 as the group finally reveals its Third Generation members, their rankings, as well as its new Senbatsu and Center Girl…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone