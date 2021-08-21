Yordenis Ugas: Pacquiao’s Next Foe Must Not Be Underestimated, Know How To Stream The Event For Only 400 Pesos

Upstream.ph goes full speed as they launch another offering for the Filipino audience to enjoy. On August 22, you can stream the exciting Pacquiao VS Ugas fight with friends and family, safely at the comforts of your home for only P400 pesos. Upstream.ph understands the need of the Filipino nation to watch and support this thrilling bout, as we cheer on the People’s champion to victory.

The boxing world was left stunned upon hearing the withdrawal of Erroll Spence Jr. to his highly anticipated match with Manny Pacquiao on August 22, 2021, due to a retinal tear. But perhaps there was no one more surprised than Yordenis Ugas, as he suddenly found himself on a head to head collision with one of the best fighters to ever step into the ring. After the WBA declared Pacquiao’s Welterweight Title vacant due to inactivity, the belt was awarded to Ugas. Pacquio questioned the move, claiming, “The only way to win a championship is inside the ring”.

Ugas has a chance to prove that the title is rightfully his, by defeating the man that held it before him. The Cuban slugger is not to be taken lightly either. He has won 26 matches and has only lost 4, having knocked out 12 of his opponents. Ugas is currently riding high on a 3 fight win streak, with his eyes set on making a victory against Pacquiao the defining win of his career.

People have doubted him before at their peril. Yordenis Ugas just wants the respect he believes he deserves, and Manny Pacquiao best not underestimate a man on a mission.

Don’t miss this epic fight on August 22, at 9 AM in high-definition through Upstream.

Visit gmovies.ph or download the app thru App Store or Google Play to book tickets and stream it on upstream.ph