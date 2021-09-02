Panasonic Launches Its Window-Type Air Conditioner With Covid-Fighting nanoe™ X Technology In The Philippines

Never has it been more important to ensure clean air than now, a time when the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic is spreading in every corner of the world. People have been largely confined to their own homes in a bid to prevent the continuing rapid spread of COVID-19, especially with the emergence of more infectious virus strains. Thus, it is important to make every effort to keep the indoor air of homes and personal spaces as safe as possible.

Panasonic has been rising to the call by optimizing its decades-long innovation called nanoe™ X Technology, to help win the battle for Quality Air for Life.

On July 31, 2020, Panasonic Corporation released news verifying the effectiveness of its nanoe™ X Technology in inhibiting the novel coronavirus. Through collaborations with Osaka Prefecture University, the Company carried out a test, the results of which showed that 99% of SARS-CoV-2 was successfully inhibited in 3 hours*1 through hydroxyl radicals contained in water (nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particles).

On October 26, 2020, Panasonic Corporation, in collaboration with the global contract research organization Texcell in Paris, France*2, also announced the inhibitory effect of nanoe™ X technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the novel coronavirus. Similar to the previous test, results were also based on a comparative verification conducted in a 45L test space containing SARS-CoV-2 with and without exposure to nanoe™ X. It was determined that over 99.99% of novel coronavirus activity was inhibited within 2 hours.*3

What is nanoe™ X Technology?

nanoe™ X is a technology unique to Panasonic supported by continuous research and development since 1997. Through more than 20 years, nanoe™ X has been found to inhibit pathogenic microorganisms*4 (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens, breaking down PM 2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body. The inhibitory effect of nanoe™ X on the novel coronavirus is the latest evidence of the power of this breakthrough technology.

nanoe™ X collects invisible moisture in the air and applies a high voltage to it to produce hydroxyl radicals contained in water. Hydroxyl radicals inhibit the growth of pollutants such as bacteria and viruses. They are characterised by being strongly oxidative and highly reactive but, normally have a short life span. Contained in tiny water particles, nanoe™ X has a long lifespan and can spread over long distances. It has an inhibitory effect on both airborne and adhered substances.

Panasonic air conditioners and its other appliances equipped with nanoeTM X contain about 4.8 trillion per second hydroxyl radicals. Because of such a huge quantity of hydroxyl radicals contained in water, nanoeTM X can inhibit surface-level pollutants by penetrating deep into fabric materials and inhibiting pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, pollen, and hazardous substances.

Aside from residential indoor spaces, Panasonic’s air conditioners and its other appliances equipped with nanoeTM X are also capable of providing 24-hour air protection in business establishments including restaurants, hospitals, offices, gyms, schools, to name a few.

WAC’s new with Panasonic?

Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines proudly introduces the latest addition to its line of air conditioners with nanoeTM X, the Panasonic Premium WAC Inverter XU Series Window Type with nanoeTM X!

To help more Filipinos reap the benefits of COVID-fighting nanoeTM X Technology in their own homes and personal indoor spaces, Panasonic makes the Premium WAC Inverter XU Series Window Type with nanoeTM X available in the local market. This means not only enjoying a tradition of excellent cooling but, more importantly, the much-needed round-the-clock protection against SARS-CoV-2, as well as other viruses and harmful pollutants. Prior to the launch of Premium WAC Inverter XU Series Window Type with nanoeTM X, Panasonic has already made available various Split-type Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X Technology and the Portable nanoe™ X Generator in the Philippine market.

Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines is set to introduce the Panasonic Premium WAC Inverter XU Series Window Type with nanoeTM X on September 1, 2021 in a highly-informative virtual press conference with the specialists, entitled: Next Normal: Panasonic vs Pandemic, WAC’s New?

Not only will the Panasonic team showcase the innovative advantages of this exciting, new window-type inverter air conditioner with nanoeTM X, there will also be a panel of medical specialists who will present updates on COVID-19, the current and emerging strains, as well as recommendations on protective measures against the threat of infection. The complement of nanoeTM X with science-based education on the novel coronavirus makes a potent combatant against the ongoing contagion. It serves to empower Filipinos that, amidst the health challenges, they can count on Panasonic as their partner in the journey to attaining clean, safe, fresh quality air.

As a global citizen, Panasonic takes its purpose of caring for quality air to heart and is committed to the uninterrupted pursuit of the potential of nanoe™ X technology towards fulfilling its vision of A Better Life, A Better World.